“I thought he was immortal.” The oldest man in Italy passed away forever on December 31st: Tripolino Giannini was 111 years old

Goodbye to the oldest man in Italy. Tripolino Giannini he passed away forever at the age of 111 on 31 December, in his home in Cecina, in the province of Livorno.

It was for everyone Oldest Bersagliere everthe man considered “immortal“. The sad news was shared and spread by his son. Romano published a heartbreaking post on social networks:

I thought he was immortal… but instead! At 9.30am on New Year's Eve, my father Tripolino Giannini, the oldest man in Europe, died. He lived 111 years and 133 days. A record! He joins his wife Tosca, my mother, who has been waiting for him for over forty years. Tripoli deserves a special epitaph and I will write it in the next few days. Now is the time for silence and prayers.

The entire community of Cecina is saddened. Everyone celebrated it every year, even the authorities. He had celebrated his last birthday on August 20threpresentatives of the municipal administration and Bersaglieri had honored him and surrounded him with immense affection. 111 yearsan incredible record.

The municipality itself wanted to greet him with a post on social media and cling to the pain of his family.

The municipality of Cecina, also on behalf of all citizens, offers heartfelt condolences to his son Romano and his family.

Tripolino Giannini has lived through it all, two world wars, Covid and emerged victorious. He has always been healthy for most of his life. For years he ran a fruit and vegetable shop in Cecina, everyone knew him, everyone loved him. Today they remember him with great affection, he was the symbol of the community. When they asked him what his secret was, he replied that he had two, which made him live so long. Eat little and never get angry.

Forever Tripolino will live in the hearts of those who knew him, as a man of great values ​​and a source of inspiration. After 40 years of losing his wife, he flew to heaven for hug her again.