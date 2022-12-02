Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Gilgamesh is he oldest writing known to mankindwith four thousand 500 years, but,how different is our civilization? The writer and translator, Cesar Humberto Saldana Pico us show our similarities with the ancient times.

Within the framework of the International Book Fair (FIL) in Guadalajara, Jaliscothe journalist originally from Navojoa, Sonora, but who grew up in Culiacán, Sinaloa, spoke with DEBATE, about this new literary work and its importance.

“If we don’t realize that we live in the civilization they invented…they brought (to Mexico and to our entire civilization) the Sumerian culture, they brought adobes, bricks, they invented rooms to build rectangular-shaped houses…If we go to Tapalpa, we arrive in Sumeria”.

The writer launched a critique of our civilization, the consider that the idea of ​​progress and development of our time is more than in the old, as is believed from the Renaissance eraHowever, the Sumerians, the oldest civilization, are similar to ours.

“We very proudly believe that we are very advanced and we are not.that’s why we continue to have the problems we have but on a large scale because we had never been in the possibility of becoming extinct through press a button and the network of nuclear bombs goes off and disappear,” said the writer.

César Humberto Saldaña explained that as current society it is important to rescue our conscience as creators of our world as did the people in what is now the Middle East 4,500 years ago, but without being impacted by technological advances.

Gilgamesh, with the translation by Saldaña Pico, will be distributed among the high schools and campuses of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), however, it is expected to be available for sale at some point.

Humberto Saldana considers that his most important challenge for the translation of the poem it was to give coherence and unify the scattered fragments with the old verses, adapting it to the Spanish language.

The writer assured that in the translation he does not lose the essence of the original writings, although some rituals or ways of reciting it is not possible to capture them, the letters, the literary and historical content of Gilgamesh remains faithful, he said for DEBATE.