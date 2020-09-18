Journalists during the independence anniversary ceremony in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Monica Gonzalez / EL PAIS

Before serving two years as head of the Government of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made it clear that the press will be the enemy of the six-year term. This decision, which translates into verbal, financial and bureaucratic harassment against different journalists, puts democratic life at risk in a country where the quality of information to which citizens have access was on its own path of maturity, a goal that can truncated by the fierce animosity to the criticism of a president who names himself as a transformer of Mexican history, with a capital letter …