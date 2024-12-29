We the people accuse…

Justice is the bread of the people; he is always hungry for her René de Chateaubriand

The Minister of Justice ends the year by acknowledging that they are studying the limitation of the exercise of the popular accusation in our country and it is not the first time that he mentions it: “The perversion of the popular accusation by ultras and buleros is already a democratic problem,” only which this time has gone a little further by talking about limiting its action to far-right organizations. I leave at an impasse the legislative impossibility of prohibiting the exercise of a constitutional figure due to ideology, since the ideology in question is legal. That is to say, I leave aside that what he has pointed out is impossible in our democracy. I continue. It is not the first broadside from Bolaños nor is it from the State Attorney General of “his” government – what a coincidence! – since Alvaro García Ortíz spoke about it at the very opening of the judicial year.