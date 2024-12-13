With pure electric cars at sales levels that in our market are no more than testimonial, variants with hybrid or plug-in hybrid technologyas is the case of this Seal U DM-i, are currently the ones that They are in charge of pulling the cart of electrified models.

The offer is very generous and The BYD model is hitting hard. Not only because of its competitive price, but also because of the DM-i technology that has been put into practice and that is characterized because can operate dually or in parallelin conventional or electric mode.

There are three power units to choose from: Boost of 218 horsepower, Comfort of identical power but with a larger 26.6 kWh battery (which allows a range of 125 kilometers) and Design, the latter configuration being the one that has passed through our hands.

The autonomy is brilliant and its staging clearly benefits comfort. BYD

It differs by having two electric motors (150 and 120 kW) that are complemented by a gasoline engine (1.5 turbocharged 131 HP) for a final power of 324 HP and four-wheel drive. It uses, a curious fact, the small 18.3 kWh battery that in this version is approved 70 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode.

Burns like a lighter

There are many points in favor of this model. Definitely, the great thermal efficiency that it provides is one of them. The Seal U with this architecture is capable of achieving low consumption levels that are surprising given the packaging of its body with the 4.78 meters long or the 2.1 tons it weighs.

The fact is that in our test we achieved an average of 5.2 liters per 100 km in a mixed route that makes clear its parsimony in this sense without underestimating a autonomy greater than 800 kilometers. What has been said, for reference.

DM-i technology benefits the two electrical units more than the thermal one. BYD

In terms of operation, the hybrid system is quite smooth and can only be criticized for the excessive slippery and the great noise that is generated when we accelerate decisively. If the battery is above 25%, always prioritize zero emissions mode.





Provided, as we already mentioned at the beginning, with all-wheel drive, the Seal U in this case has particularly comfortable suspension tuning. The settings of the steering, brakes or damping do not pursue any other objective than that. We do not doubt that it will convince the vast majority of users, but somewhat less so those who seek the optimal balance in this regard.

On an aesthetic level There are hardly any changes with respect to the one hundred percent electric version, except for the logos of the mechanics used, your own color palette or the openings that the grill adds. To say that it is an SUV that gives a very good image and presence among traffic due to its size and aesthetics.

The provision of original accessories in this model could not be more complete. BYD

Complete standard equipment

Inside, three quarters of the same. Not only is it quite spacious, but we enjoy a technological environment (the multifunction screen with 15.6 inches the rotating type continues to attract attention) with double charger for mobile phones, heated and ventilated seatspanoramic sunroof and much more.

Also highlight a finish that, as has already happened with other models of this firm that we have driven, It is at a high level, destroying any doubt. that could arise in this direction if we take into account its origin.

Finally, we would only have to mention the price which, in relation to all the great things it offers, is tremendously competitive. This Design AWD starts at 45,500 euros (the basic 218 HP version starts at 29,900 euros if we finance it) both amounts unmatched by its rivals.

In the rear seats there is plenty of space and a lot of comfort for the occupants. BYD