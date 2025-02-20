Samsung has returned to the load with its new Ultra Galaxy S25, which aims to be the best high -end phone this year. It has a more refined design, the most powerful processor on the market, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a camera system with up to 200 MP, the big question is, is it worth it?

Samsung has opted for flatter edges, moving away from the curvatures of previous models, which translates into a better grip and a more modern aesthetic. Although for those who have been in the world of telephony for a few years, it brings us pleasant memories of the first phones of the apple.

The combination of titanium and Gorilla Glass Armor 2 gives it a robust sensation, and is more resistant than its predecessor. In addition, it has IP68 certification, which guarantees dust and water resistance.

The S Pen is still present, you want or not, even if it loses some functions, such as Bluetooth for the remote control of the camera and gestures called “Air Actions.” However, latency has been reduced, so writing and drawing feels more natural. We are great fans of the S Pen, but it is clearly a differentiating characteristic.









Varied colored range

Samsung offers a varied range with colors in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Whitesilver. For the most exclusive, the Korean brand has special colors on the Internet such as Jadegreen, Jetblack and Pinkgold.

If there is anything that Samsung never fails, it is on the screen. We find a Dynamic Amoled 2x panel of 6.9 inches, with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptable refreshz. Probably one of the best panels on the market.

Camera and screen

If we compare it with the Ultra S24, the novelty is in its brightness, which reaches 1,860 nits, allowing excellent visibility under sunlight. It is not the brightest screen on the market, but a remarkable improvement in the Ultra series. Samsung has also added an anti -reflex layer, something that is appreciated when using the outdoor device, comparing it with other phones in the high range, and trying different inclinations from the phone, it is obvious. It is probably one of our favorite improvements of the Ultra S25.

Cameras configuration is as follows; Main sensor of 200 MP (F/1.7), Ultra wide angle of 50 MP (F/1.9, 13mm), 12 MP teleobjective (3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 67mm), and 50 MP periscope (5x 5X optical zoom , f/3.4, 111mm).

One of the novelties that will most like content creators is recording in “log format”, since it allows a better post -production color edition. In addition, night mode has improved markedly, reducing noise in low light conditions thanks to AI.

Photograph taken with the wide angle of the device



ABC





As for video, record at 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 120 fps, with a high level of stabilization. In the photographic section, there are not many changes on the Ultra S24, only the wide angle that has become 50 megapixels. Samsung has opted for the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, accompanied by 12GB of RAM, the Ultra S25 moves any application or game fluently.

One of the most powerful android to date

The Benchmarks place him as one of the most powerful Android to date, in Geekbench 6 he obtained a 2537 tender in Single-Core and 9769 in Multi-Core, in 3dmark Extreme obtained 6208, above the pixel 9 Pro XL and the S24 Ultra. But it is behind other terminals that install the same processor, such as OnePlus 13, which is much cheaper. The new steam camera allows the device to remain fresh even in long game sessions, and at least in our tests it has remained cold, but the result will have to be seen in summer.

With 5,000 mAh, the Galaxy S25 ultra battery has sufficient capacity to endure a full day of intensive use. Thanks to the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, we have achieved an autonomy of around 18 hours in tests that combined navigation, game and visualization of multimedia content. In this regard, other terminals with the same processor with the OnePlus 13, with 19h 45min of autonomy and the Asus Rog Phone 9 Pro with 20h 34min.

As for the fast charge, it is 45W, which is capable of loading 71% in 30 minutes, and the full load occurs in 59 minutes. The new Ultra Galaxy S25 includes the Qi2 wireless load standard, but without the magnetic system, which for example, have the iPhone, which allows them to “paste” wallets, or batteries. We will have to buy a case with magnetic properties, if we want to use this type of accessories.

The AI ​​is light years after the competition

The true reason for the purchase of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is artificial intelligence with the integration of Google Gemini, and there we can say, they are light years of any mobile from the competition. There is already a long list of Samsung applications that we can find in its mobiles last year, such as notes with AI, the “circle to Search” or the translation of calls in real time. We tell you what are the novelties.

The most interesting function is “ai select”, which for the first time we can see on a phone, which would be an “agent”, or an artificial intelligence that can follow our instructions connecting different applications at the same time. For example, I could ask Gemini, to look for a nearby pizzeria, with good reviews and once found, to share it by WhatsApp with contact. Or, I could take a picture of a plate of food, ask him to send me the recipe and share the ingredients with someone by WhatsApp to make the purchase.

At the moment, there are not many applications that we can use, but surely they will grow in the future. Another of the functions of AI that stands out on the rest, is in the image edition, by eliminating an object of the photo, practically occurs as magic, surpassing all other phones, the same happens in the improvement of audio in the edition of Video that is at another level. The “Now Bar” is a widget on the lock screen that shows contextual information through AI, which is sometimes useful.

In addition, Samsung guarantees 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, ensuring longevity to the device.

Is it worth it?

For those who already have an ultra S24, the update is not essential, because surely the functions of AI will reach the previous phones. However, if you are looking for the best Android in the market, the Ultra S25 is a safe bet.