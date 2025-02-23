The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G reaches the market with a good balance between power, design and benefits. Xiaomi bets strongly with a more refined style, a 200 MP camera and an ultra -grape load of 120W. We have tried it and here we tell you if it really is up to what it promises.

The Redmi Note 14 pro+ 5g feels like a device of a superior category. Xiaomi has opted for more resistant materials, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the screen and Gorilla Glass 7i in the rear, along with an aluminum frame that improves its rigidity by 10%.

But what really makes the difference is the IP68 certification, something that we rarely see in this segment, which means that the terminal can submerge up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes.

The panel is another of its strengths. Xiaomi has opted for a 6.67 AMOLED with 1.5K resolution (2712×1220 pixels), 120hz of refreshment and 480Hz tactile sampling. The most striking is its maximum brightness of 3000 nits, placing between the brightest panels on the market. It also has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Tüv Rheinland certifications, which reduce eye fatigue.









Correct performance

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G equips the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a processor that offers decent performance, although it is a bit below other chips of the Qualcomm range 7. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which ensures fluid multitage.

In the benchmarks, the device gets correct numbers in Antutu V10 and Geekbench 6, and its performance on PCMark Work 3.0 is surprisingly high, approaching high -end devices of 2023. In general the entire system, games and applications, work perfectly , but you can’t expect the same level of performance as a snapdragon 8 gen 2.

AI tools

Xiaomi has renewed its customization layer with Hyperos 1.0 on Android 14, which introduces fluency improvements and a battery of artificial intelligence tools that have become a standard on mobile phones in 2025. Some of the most interesting, ai erase pro for Delete unwanted objects in photos, Circle to Search to find information about objects in images just by making a circle with your finger, Ai Image Expansion allows you to extend the background of the photos beyond the original frame, in addition to real -time translation and Google Gemini AI. Nothing we have not seen in other terminals.

Xiaomi continues to bet on figures that attract attention and equip the Redmi Note 14 pro+ 5g with a 200 MP Samsung HP3 sensor with OIS. With what can capture more detail and improve performance in low light conditions. And yes, the photos in good lighting have a very high level of detail, but in night environments the postprocessing with ia tends to soften the images too much. Finally we have a 50 MP teleobjective with 2X and 4X optical zoom without loss, an ultra wide angle of 8 MP and a 2 MP macro, which remains more anecdotal than useful.

The camera software includes AI tools such as Smart-Iso Pro and AI Cutout, which help improve the final quality of the images, but the quality in the images in low luminosity conditions still has a margin of improvement.

We have to remember that we are in the mid -range, and have an optical zoom, a stabilized camera of 200 megapixels and a wide angle, decent, it is not so common.

This model has a 5.110 mAh battery, more than enough to overcome the day of use without problem, its exceptional fast charge of 120W Hypercharge, allows you to pass from 0 to 100% in just 21 minutes.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G incorporates stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, offering an enveloping audio and with good depth. It does not reach the level of a high -end phone with Harman Kardon speakers, but is above the average in its segment. In terms of connectivity, we have Wi-Fi 6, 5G SA/NSA, Bluetooth 5.4 with lower energy consumption, NFC for mobile payments.

Is it worth it?

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a device with many lights and some shadows. Its screen, ultra -grape load, IP68 certification and its cameras place it on the top of the middle bed, however, its processor stays a step below other models in its price range.