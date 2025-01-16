In the world of video game peripherals, Razer is, without a doubt, one of the great references. We have spent the last few weeks testing their recent Barracuda X Chromaan all-round wireless headset that seeks to satisfy both the most demanding gamers and those looking for a comfortable and versatile device for daily use.

The design of the Barracuda X Chroma is committed to clean lines and a minimalist style, but with a differentiating touch thanks to its customizable RGB lighting. The effects are configured through the Razer Chroma application, offering endless possibilities for those who want a distinctive touch without compromising sobriety. Of course, it has been difficult for us to connect with the Razer application, and the brand’s ecosystem of multiple applications does not help.

In terms of comfort, its 285 grams of weight and the memory foam pads that adapt perfectly to the head stand out. This makes them an ideal option for long sessions of use. They are very comfortable, you practically forget that you have them in your head.

Sound performance is where the Barracuda X Chroma shines the most. Its audio quality is balanced, with a great bass level for video games, but it also delivers when listening to music or watching multimedia content. From the headphones themselves you can choose the modes that the brand has predefined. However, without active noise cancellation, the headset’s performance in noisy environments is somewhat compromised.









The microphone, although suitable for in-game communications, is not notable for its quality. If you are looking for a device to record content or stream, this may not be the best ally, although it works correctly, and is fantastic for video conferencing. In addition to the fact that it can be detached, they also include a physical button to silence it, which is always appreciated.

The great success of the device is dual wireless connectivity. You can easily switch between 2.4 GHz mode for home gaming sessions, using the included USB adapter, and Bluetooth for everyday use. However, the absence of a 3.5 mm input is surprising, which limits its use for those who prefer the wired connection for those classic players always worried about the ‘lag’, which is the delay between performing an action on the video game and the corresponding sound reaches the user’s ears.

Autonomy is another of its strong points: the Barracuda offer up to 70 hours of use without lighting and around 30 hours with the RGB effects activated. Of course, the full charge time is around four hours, which can be an inconvenience if you need them for intensive use. Anyway, Razer includes a long cable so you can continue using the device while charging.

The Razer Barracuda Their ergonomic design, dual connectivity, and RGB lighting make them an interesting option, especially if you don’t need active noise cancellation or the option to connect them via cable, and for the price they have (140 euros) are very competitive.