We have been testing OPPO’s new high-end launch for a few weeks, the Find Pro that we analyzed on ABC recently.

The Find Find X8 Pro can be used perfectly. One of the best we are going to see in the high range.

The design of the mobile, however, is nothing revolutionary. Its rear part houses the four camera lenses, which are included in a circle. The use of high quality materials and the IP68 and IP69 certifications are notable, which ensure resistance to water and dust. The colors with which it arrives in Spain are Space Black and Pearl White, that is, black and white.

Two protruding cameras

The photographic system, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, includes a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP wide angle and two 50 MP 3x and x6 periscopic lenses, providing high-quality optical zoom and a outstanding performance in low light conditionsz.









In our tests, the quality of the images is what you would expect from the high-end, we found one of the best main and wide-angle cameras we have tested this year. The optical zoom, although it offers good results, is not the best in the high range, especially when we start to go beyond 10x. The same thing happens to the telephoto lens at night, or in low light situations, it tends to lose a lot of quality, more than expected.

Image captured with the mobile



Image captured with the mobile



On the other hand, the other two lenses offer outstanding performance even in very difficult situations. It is very difficult to find such a balanced combination of almost professional lenses, even in the high range. The front camera is 32 MP, and offers decent selfies.

As for video, it is capable of recording at 4k60FPS, and it does it really well, there is no 8k option, but it is not missed. In addition, OPPO has included a series of predefined scenarios, such as scene, silhouette mode, or Hasselblad portrait, for 135mm photography.

Lots of AI

As you would expect, OPPO has included a series of artificial intelligence features for photo editing, such as AI Clarity Enhance, to improve sharpness and detail, AI Unblur to restore a blurry photo, and finally, AI Reflection Remover, which eliminates shine and reflections. We also find other tools based on this technology that have nothing to do with photography, such as AI Speak, which will read what we have on the screen or AI Summary, which can summarize an article or an audio obtained with the recorder.

Oppo has opted to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8. Both high-end processors give very similar results, both in Antutu and GeekBench. The Snapdragon is slightly superior in CPU and the Dimensity wins in terms of GPU. The Find X8 Pro includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In our tests the OPPO Find X8 Pro could open and run any application and game fluidly. The device operates with ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, which offers a good user experience, but comes with many pre-installed programs that can be annoying.

The battery is huge, 5,910 mAh, which gives it great autonomy, exceeding a day and a half of use on a single charge. In addition, it supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, facilitating quick and convenient recharges.

In summary, the OPPO Find X8 Pro is a round terminal that does everything well, with a professional camera, good performance, and a discreet design. The price of 1,249 euros may be somewhat high, especially because the competition is betting on lowering prices in the high range.