VIDEO The new Opel Mokka is available with two gasoline engines and a 100% electric version

Already developed under the umbrella of the PSA group, the new Opel Mokka It is manufactured from the French conglomerate’s CMP modular platform, so it shares many elements with the Peugeot 2008, DS3 Crossback and Citroën C4. However, the German model has its own personality thanks, in large part, to the new design language that the Mokka opens and which will be transferred to future Opel models.

The second generation of the Opel Mokka is available with two gasoline engines of 100 and 130 hp and a 100% electric version of 136 hp that homologates a range of 324 kilometers. Unlike the previous model, there are no all-wheel drive variants, but there is the option of mounting an automatic transmission.

