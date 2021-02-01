Citroën I had been without a model in the compact segment for too many years, but luckily this fallow has ended with the arrival of the new Citroën C4 which is manufactured in the Madrid factory of Villaverde.

After 2,000 km of testing it is clear to me that the wait was worth it and that the new Citroën C4 is one of the most recommended purchases in its category. It is the most comfortable of all its rivals, one of the most spacious, it spends little, is well equipped and its dynamic behavior is safer than that of many of its rivals, especially SUVs.

For this test we have had the new C4 in its 130 hp diesel version and with EAT8 eight-speed automatic transmission and that is highly recommended for those who are going to use the car a lot. Its fuel consumption is low and its driving ease is very gratifying.

Between the rivals of the Citroën C4 We can count on models from the compact segment such as the Seat León, the Kia Ceed, the VW Golf or the Renault Mégane, but also SUVs due to their spaciousness and greater access height that makes getting in and out of the C4 more comfortable.

Data sheet: Citroën C4 diesel automatic 2021 Motor:: diesel 130 hp automatic

Consumption:: 3.4 l / 100 km

Measurements:: 4.36 x 1.83 x 1.52 meters

Trunk:: 380 liters

Price:: from 23,693 euros



In this sense, the new Citroën model somewhat resembles the Ford Focus Active concept, somewhat higher than a saloon but without reaching the levels of an SUV so as not to penalize the aerodynamics (and therefore consumption) or the height of the center of gravity (and its active safety).

How have they managed to make the new C4 look like an SUV without being one and have its advantages but not its drawbacks? Well, in the following way.

New Citroën C4: a compact with the advantages of an SUV

The C4 seems taller than it really is. / Ruben Fidalgo

At Citroën they have been very aware that the current market is obsessed with SUVs, but have been very consistent in designing the new C4. In it they have taken into account the disadvantages of SUVs such as their worse active safety due to a higher center of gravity and higher consumption due to their worse aerodynamics.

So what have they done with the new C4? Well, they have known how to choose the top two qualities people value about SUVs: its image as a robust vehicle and that getting in and out of them is more comfortable.

To achieve this, the new C4 has a very strong nose, with large headlights (full LED and with correct lighting) and a prominent grille (in which the front camera is integrated), large wheel arches with plastic arches black to make it look like the suspension is raised, black skirts that give the feeling of higher ground clearance and oversized wheels.

Further, the seat bench is slightly higher than normalAlthough not as much as in an SUV, and the doors are very wide. With all this, it is true that the C4 looks much more like an SUV than a saloon, but its center of gravity is not that high and the wheels, although 18 inches, have a section of only 195 mm instead of the usual rims 18 which are 235 mm. In this way, consumption and aerodynamics are not penalized.

The finishes of the Citroën C4 are good, with well-aligned body panel adjustments and well-finished, quality paint and trim. Another detail that contributes to giving that feeling of a well-armed car is the weight and the sound of the doors when we open or close them, nothing to do with the C4 Cactus that was manufactured before him in Villaverde.

New Citroën C4: the most comfortable and spacious in its category

The interior is one of the most spacious and comfortable in its segment. / Ruben Fidago

If the first impression it makes on us when we see it is good, when we open the doors we also get good surprises. We are greeted by seats that seem comfortable and are even more so and an interior with a dashboard with a modern and functional design.

The driver quickly finds a comfortable driving position and the main controls are close at hand and convenient to use. In this sense, it is appreciated that the air conditioning is managed with traditional controls instead of always having to depend on the touch screen to adjust the temperature and air distribution.

The instrumentation is digital and is on a screen that is somewhat small, especially when compared to the 10-inch multimedia system. Your information is also reflected in the Head Up Display, available in this trim level and which gives the new C4 that modern and technological touch.

The passenger travels very comfortable and with a lot of space and, in addition, with the peculiar characteristic that most distinguishes the new C4: the support for a tablet on the glove compartment. I confess that I had my doubts about their safety in the event of the airbag deploying, but when consulting the designers they insisted that it is proven that they do not interfere with safety.

Inside the C4 there are many spaces to leave objects and everything is quite comfortable and obvious, you quickly become familiar with it and use everything easily.

The rear seats are among the best in the category. I am 1.85 meters tall and behind the front seat adjusted for my size, I can sit without my knees rubbing against the backrest. I also don’t hit the roof with my head and, thanks to the huge rear door, it is much more comfortable to get in and out of it than a Seat León, Renault Mégane or VW Golf, which also have less legroom.

Unfortunately, the width level is no better than that of its rivals and three adults will travel tightly behind.

As for the trunk, it offers 380 liters and has a double bottom and space for a spare wheel. The backrests can be folded down by asymmetrical halves and leave a flat floor.

In short, the new C4 is one of the most spacious cars in its category and also very practical. In addition, the materials and finishes are also in the upper half of the table.

New Citroën C4: technique and consumption

This version mounts the 130 hp diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. / Ruben Fidalgo

This tried and tested Citroën C4 is fitted with the 1.5-liter 130hp blueHDi diesel engine associated with the EAT8 gearbox. 8-speed automatic signed by AISIN, the world’s largest manufacturer of automatic gearboxes.

The benefits are more than enough to be able to travel with ease even if the whole family is in the car, the gearbox responds well (it has paddles on the steering wheel to use it in manual / sequential mode) and it is very easy and pleasant to drive.

The Citroën C4 is developed on the small platform of PSA, called CMP And that is the one used by models such as the Opel Corsa or the Peugeot 208. For its 4.36 meters in length it would have been more logical to use the EMP2 of the Peugeot 308 or the C5 Aircross, but after having tried it I think this is a success. CMP.

It is cheaper than EMP2, which allows them to adjust their final price, and in the more than 2,000 km of tests I have not found weak points in their behavior, as I will analyze later. Part of the credit is in the use of shock absorbers with progressive hydraulic stops, which are available from the Feel finish and which make the C4 the most comfortable compact on the market, by far.

Regarding consumption, although far from the optimistic official figures, the real consumption of the Citroën C4 diesel automatic has been:

City: 5.9 l / 100 km.

Highway: 4.2 l / 100 km

Highway: 5.1 l / 100 km

They are good values ​​that allow the C4 to have a range of around 800 km.

New Citroën C4: easy and safe

The C4 is very comfortable, but at the same time safe and easy to drive. / Ruben Fidalgo

Finally we come to the section in which the new Citroën C4 has most caught my attention and for which I think that, if you are thinking of changing cars, you should at least try it: its driving. There is no other car in its category with this level of comfort.. The more you drive it, the more it convinces you.

With the city limits at 30 km / h, the gutters strewn with radars, the streets full of lying guards and tunnels … a comfortable car is more and more rewarding than a sports car, and the best thing is that this C4 is very comfortable and also very stable and with a more confident behavior than many of its rivals. We must get rid of the idea that soft suspensions are unstable.

In town, the suspension with progressive hydraulic stops and the automatic gearbox in combination with the soft seats keep our stress level to a minimum. Its driving is very simple, intuitive and with a direction with a good turning radius that makes it easy to maneuver.

On secondary roads it is very stable and more agile than the softness of its suspensions can make us judge.. In the interconnected cornering areas it complies well and you can even ride fast with complete safety and confidence. Here, in addition to the suspensions, the tires play a good role, which, despite being 18 inches, are not very wide and do not cause the Citroën C4 to be oversized.

The same on highway and highway. In fast corners it feels safe and the suspensions absorb speed bumps, asphalt changes and expansion joints well.

Besides all this, the Citroën C4 is well insulated acoustically and is quite quiet, to which the 8 gears of the automatic transmission help, which allow leveling in eighth at 120 km / h with the engine only at 2,000 rpm, which also helps to lower consumption.

New Citroën C4: well equipped

The equipment is very complete for its price. / Ruben Fidalgo

Being a recently launched model, it is logical to think that its equipment is complete and it is. This unit is a top of the range with a high starting price, above 24,000 euros in the Shine finish which makes it very close to what its older brother, the Citroën C5 Aircross, costs.

For this price we have a car with partially leather seats, multifunction steering wheel, heated seats, dual-zone climate control with independent outputs for the rear seats, integrated navigator, electric windows, hands-free smart key …

In the field of security and ADAS (advanced driving assistants) has front and rear camera, adaptive cruise control with intelligent speed limiter and traffic sign recognition system, driver fatigue alert, full led headlights with high beam assistant, Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Warning, Collision Warning with Emergency Braking … we will not miss anything that their rivals offer.

Where it lacks a bit is in connectivity and multimedia. From the 10-inch screen we control a fairly complete infotainment system with induction charging port, USB sockets, Apple Car Play, Android Auto … but elements such as Alexa-type virtual assistants offered by rivals such as the Seat León or applications are missing. that allow us to stay in contact with the car through the smartphone to know, for example, where it is parked, open the doors without the key, etc. They are absolutely dispensable things, what’s more, I prefer not to have them, but customers increasingly value them and some rivals have them.

In any case, its price / product ratio is very favorable.