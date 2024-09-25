For those who don’t know, the latest fighting game par excellence Bandai Namco, Tekken 8has been receiving content in the form of fighters after going on sale at the beginning of the year, a process similar to that of others in the genre such as Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1 and some more. However, the names that had been pronounced up to this point were not very big, but that changed when the return of none other than the warrior was confirmed Heihachi.

This has made those who are already veterans of the series explode with excitement, as it is an iconic character that has been present since the first years of the franchise and having him once again to fight the final battle with his grandson and son is something that we want to see in this generation. And in fact, during our visit to the offices of Bandai NamcoWe have already been able to try out the character first hand, so here we will give our impressions on this addition to the roster.

I was just partying

First of all, many will wonder how it is possible that this character has returned after we saw him fall in the previous titles, and the answer is that it remains in something that we cannot explain, because up to this moment the company has reserved the story for the players to discover. The only thing that is known is that he wants to carry out his revenge against his offspring, calling attention to the fact that the path had his own student, Queen.

It’s worth mentioning that there will be an extra story chapter in which we will experience this “unexpected” return of this villain, although it is not entirely clear if we should stop him with the heroes, if we will use him to end his revenge or if it is a mix of both. This part will have to be closed until the launch that will take place next month, and that will mean taking control again for many who had left the video game for one reason or another.

A tough nut to crack

Heihachi’s gameplay remains somewhat faithful to the last time we saw him in action, that is, with his typical martial arts moves that are somewhat difficult to dodge, and that clearly lower a good amount of health when connecting with any opponent. Of course, the character has his marked weaknesses, such as that almost all of his punches go in more specific directions, so if the opponent knows how to move, he will be able to predict what we are doing.

As for the hit attack that we already know from the base game, it will have to be executed with a more complicated command, since if the old man enters that trance, he will be a beating machine that is somewhat difficult to stop. When we mention the commands it is for those who are going to play in the competitive part. As always, the Hit can be activated with the R1 for those who just want to play without any kind of commitment.

The Sage’s special attack is one of the most devastating we can find, so when we find ourselves in a critical situation it is possible to save ourselves and turn the screw to take one of the three victories that are usually handled in these fighting titles. Something that should also be mentioned is precisely that along with its release there will be a new addition in the form of a stage, so users will be able to delight.

Obviously, the game’s performance remains impeccable, and I even get the impression that it has improved on the graphical side, which is a very good sign.

Update for users and even tennis

Another detail to keep in mind is the new update, as it will allow us to experience the new story without any additional payment, so we can try out the new characters first hand without having to pay anything. However, it will not be possible to play with them in single battle modes, the arcade and online, so it will be a kind of test for those who are curious to see if they are worth it or not.

On the other hand, there are special collaborations with different brands, one of them being Nike, as a pair of tennis shoes will be coming for the characters in the game, and it is already known that they will go on sale in a real way, although in limited units, so fans should pay attention. That also goes for those who are fans of Gentle Monster, a brand of glasses that will have its participation to make the characters look as elegant as possible.

Just wait a little

By the time this note is being written, it has been officially announced that all the new content will be arriving next month. October 3rd for all platforms, so users will be able to enjoy the extra chapter and the new fighter from that date. This can be done by purchasing each of them separately or by acquiring the season pass that is already very typical of all these games.

Here is the trailer:

With all this in mind, we still have to find out the character that will close this first season, and for now there is not much speculation about it, since the only thing mentioned among the players is the desire to have a collaboration with fighters from SNK or Capcombut that’s a dream for now. However, there could be some surprises that no one sees coming, the challenge will be trying to find the right balance so that the competitive side of the game doesn’t have problems when facing the new additions.

Remember that Tekken 8 is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.