With the pandemic, cycling has experienced a vertiginous increase throughout the national territory. In 2020, sales increased by 24% to reach 1.5 million units sold, and in 2021 the stores ran out of stock. All this thanks to the increase in the facilities of city councils in urban mobility by building bike lanes, to the need of people to play sports. And if the fuel issue remains the same, it is not surprising that the figure continues to grow exponentially in 2022.

Last January, the well-known e-commerce sports store, deporvillage, launched a collection of bicycles under its own label to compete in a market that is getting bigger every day. Four MTB models that have not left anyone indifferent, both for price and performance.

“We are very proud to be able to launch the Deporvillage bicycle collection, especially considering the current situation in the market” -explains Fermín Mancebo, COO & Head of Own Brand of Deporvillage, in addition, “cycling is one of our main disciplines, and that is why we will continue to work hard so that our clients find in Deporvillage the offer that best meets their needs.“

GR900 MTB bike.

The Deporvillage bicycle collection is based on four main concepts, such as comfort, performance, an attractive design and ease of use by the user. The models are segmented by nomenclatures according to the distances defined in the practice of mountain biking –SL up to 20km; PR up to 50km and GR more than 50km–and their prices range from 550 to 2000 euros.

The GR 900 29 Bike

Minimalist design, it is an inconspicuous but elegant bicycle, with an aluminum frame with internal wiring, which gives it a very attractive contained aesthetic.

Details of the components of the GR900 MTB Bicycle.

is armed with Zoom 525 RL 100mm hydraulic fork so that the transition through rough and technical terrain is as smooth as possible. It has a blocker on the handlebar.

The transmission is Sram SX Eagle 12 speed and a single SX Eagle 1×12 chainring

The Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes double piston as a system to control the bicycle on steep descents or eventualities.

And to roll, fit 29” aluminum wheels double wall and Mitas 29×2.10 tires

The brand has designed this bike for easy and intuitive driving for both women and men.

Price: €649

The proof

I do the first outing with each new bike in Pinar de Navalcarbón, which has a bike park at its southernmost point, somewhat abandoned by the town hall, but which offers the possibility of seeing how the bike reacts when you really need its technical characteristics to help you. get out of trouble. And that’s where the GR 900 takes me

Try GR900 MTB Bike.

Eduardo Salete (Balder)



And I’m going to start at the end. The bike pleasantly surprises from the second one, and especially for the price. It doesn’t have a carbon frame and it doesn’t weigh 9kg, but by no means does it feel like you’re wearing a piece of iron. He weighs 15 Kg (size M) but it reacts so well and is so manageable that you go very light with it. It is true that on long slopes those three extra kilos, compared to much more expensive bicycles, accumulate over the course of the route. But the machine is so well balanced that the break-in is a delight.

On the slopes of the bike park, with broken terrain and sand, the hydraulic brakes give almost millimetric control, very sensitive but without blocking. It is true that sometimes I would have liked to have more inches in the wheels, I am not a great rider (not even a good one) but the truth is that the bike it smoothly and firmly overcame cracks, roots, wet grass, mud and stones.

The development of the change is another aspect to highlight of this bicycle. On the website it ensures that it is a quiet and smooth model. It’s true. One of my handicaps in mountain biking is knowing how to change at the right moment on slopes, I usually stay long and the bike stops, or I go too short and I’m only pedaling forward centimeters. And when I change without inertia, the usual thing happens to me: catataclac! chain pull and pedal kick (some other chain I’ve charged changing in this guise). With the GR900 I have not had this problem, at least not as dramatic. The Sram SX Eagle transmission is very forgiving to cyclists like me, it goes very smooth, and it puts out a lot of power in gears in which, in principle, you can have more problems on slopes.

After the Dehesa, and with better weather, I set out to ride a very popular and moderate route in Las Rozas, the Gasco dam, to see how it rides after 50 km (objective of the GR models). The bike behaved perfectly, perhaps better than mine also with an aluminum frame but with a couple of Kg less weight. The route was very comfortable, both for the mounted components and for the saddle, and the only thing I regret is not being able to enjoy it more.

conclusion

The GR900 is a fantastic model as a battle bike for those initiated in the MTB, especially for the price in relation to quality. Difficult to find a bicycle so cheap and so surprising. One of two, either I don’t know how to buy bikes, or the Deporvillage people miscalculate their prices.