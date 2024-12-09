Everyone knows what a Google Chromecast is, a device that allows you to have Google TV on any television with an HDMI port. This concept has evolved over time until we have reached Google TV Streamer, Google’s most advanced 4K resolution gadget for television.

The Google TV Streamer comes with a controller, a little larger than the previous ones, since one more row of buttons has been included, and a USB-C charger. It does not include any type of HDMI cable or adapter like the rest of Chromecasts, so it must be purchased separately.

The device is the largest to date, up to three times the size of traditional Chromecasts. On the back we will find the USB-C port for charging, an Ethernet port for more stable internet connections and the HDMI 2.1 port to connect to the television.

This last port is not so common, and we will only find it on modern televisions, so many of the older devices are ruled out. It also acts as a ‘smart hub’, with support for technology Matter and Threadfacilitating integration with smart bulbs, plugs and other compatible devices.









The new Google TV offers a very intuitive and fluid interface. The ‘For you’ tab becomes the nerve center for personalized recommendations, based on your viewing habits, which also now include sports. You can also create individual profiles for each family member for a personalized experience adapted to each person’s tastes. Although if we already have a television with Google TV, we will already be used to its interface.

Another of the strong points that we liked the most is the ambient mode with AI, which will adapt to our tastes for when we want to leave the television on as “background.”

The remote control has been redesigned with a customizable button that allows you to create shortcuts to your favorite applications. Voice search using Google Assistant It is still the star, and the easiest way to find content, control home devices and make quick queries without leaving the couch.

But probably what we liked the most is that the Google TV Streamer now includes a button to search for the remote for all those who lose it on the couch several times a month.

One of the most attractive features of the Google TV Streamer, and what makes it worth the price, is its integration with more than 800 free TV channels, including services like Pluto TV, Tubi and Plex. With the Google TV Freeplay feature you don’t need to install any additional apps or subscribe to a premium service, you simply turn on the device and have access to a wide variety of live content.