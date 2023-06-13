A few months ago, some important games were presented within a Nintendo direct, one of them surprised the fanatical audience of the Phoenix Wright saga. And it is that the return of the Ghost Trick franchise was announced: Phantom Detective, or rather, the only game that has been had on this one hit from Capcom.

We say this because it really did not reach more horizons, with only one game on the market, the same one that was originally launched in 2011 for Nintendo DS, having its port a few months later for iOS. While it’s not a massive success, it did manage to build a fan base, and it seems that its creators want it to get another chance.

A new version of this now considered DS classic will be released on June 30, and we have been fortunate to be able to take a look at the first few minutes. Once again experiencing a visual novel-style game, but unlike Ace Attorney, it focuses much more on puzzles than on dialogues.

A ghost without memories

The first thing that is done in this game is the awakening of a person known as Sissel, who has apparently been killed somehow by a mysterious man. The most curious of all is that she does not really remember how this happened, but it is also striking that she did not go up to heaven to rest in peace.

Now he must find the person responsible for his fall and at the same time teach him a lesson, all in order to help prevent the same thing from happening to other victims of the criminal association that is on the loose in the city. To do this, he must have some objects and thus paranormal events occur that change destiny.

We could say that this story is as important as the gameplay, since although there are puzzles, you have to pay attention to what is said in the text balloons to progress in these challenges. So, it is important to follow the thread of the narrative, the best thing is that we do not limit ourselves to any language, since everything was added.

At the beginning one can feel just as confused as the character we manage, but as progress is made, things are going to get interesting, to the point of hooking the player without any problem. I can only cover an hour or so, and I wanted to follow the plot that little by little is becoming more captivating.

Let’s jump from object to object

The gameplay of Ghost Trick, or at least what I was able to play, establishes that we are a kind of cursor that can move from object to inanimate object to perform different actions depending on the situation. This in order to solve a mystery within the scenario, either thinking calmly or something faster.

It is worth mentioning that we have some movement limitations, since there is a blue line that tells us how far we can connect with another object. There is also a limited time in the form of an hourglass, which requires us to finish the puzzles in a certain time, otherwise the scene will have to be restarted.

These types of situations in which we must speed up our ability to solve problems usually occur when we go back in time, phases in which a character in the story dies at the hands of the villains. For that reason, we go back in time to prevent these events from ending tragically.

As for the other puzzles, these are a bit easier to do, such as switching objects at a specific timing in order to trigger events that take us towards the end of a scene. When starting up the instructions can be a bit overwhelming, but the more the player gets used to the mechanics, the more automatic the process will be.

We will wait for the full adventure

We didn’t really get past the first two chapters of the game, so that’s all we can talk about for now, and to be honest, it really managed to inject that hook to want to play more. So we will have to be on the lookout for the final version and thus discover who Sissel and company really are.

Remember that Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is released on June 30 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.