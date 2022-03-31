NS Thursday, March 31, 2022, 23:41



Electrification comes to BMW M thanks to the first BMW i4 M50, a 100% electric sports car with a 5-door coupé body with enviable dynamism, precision and aesthetics. Equipped with electric motors at the front and rear axles with a maximum combined output of 544 hp and M-specific chassis technology, it offers fascinating performance and

a range of up to 510 kilometers (according to WLTP).

The BMW i4 M50 features a bespoke M running gear, with individually configured springs and dampers, specially designed anti-roll bars and additional bracing on the front struts, along with variable sport steering, M Sport brakes and wheels. light alloy M up to 20 inches in diameter with tires of different sizes. For its part, the fully electric all-wheel drive system, which makes its debut in a BMW Group model, helps it achieve extraordinary levels of traction, directional stability and agility.

The electric all-wheel drive system of the BMW i4 M50 plays a particularly effective role in acceleration, since the presence of an electric motor on both the front and rear axles allows power to be transmitted to the road without loss of traction and in accordance with the wishes of the driver, whatever the road and weather conditions. Normally, the power is transmitted only to the rear wheels of the BMW i4 M50 to increase its efficiency and range.

Should increased lateral acceleration be detected or in response to wheel slip, the motor acting on the front wheels transfers just the right amount of power to optimize driving dynamics and directional stability. In the process, the torque control of both engines reacts much more quickly and precisely than a transfer case positioned between the two axles would be capable of. This precise method of control even allows the full potential of different tires to be exploited. In very demanding situations, the efficiency losses that would be caused by the increase in temperature of a mechanical connection do not occur either. The use of a motor on each axis to control the power is also the perfect base to generate a very high level of recovery.

Model-specific design elements give the BMW i4 M50 a striking appearance that clearly references its overtly sporty character. The front apron has the characteristic U-shaped graphic of BMW M models. Additional side air intakes optimize brake cooling. The BMW grille surround and the vertical trim surrounding the Air Curtains are finished in Cerium Grey, as are the exterior rear-view mirror caps and the inserts on the outer edges of the rear apron, while the air vents , the sill trim strips and the rear bumper molding are painted in high-gloss black.

An M-specific spoiler on the tailgate completes the distinctive, performance-oriented look of the BMW i4 M50. An optional M carbon exterior package is available. This package includes side moldings for the front air intakes, wing mirror caps, rear apron side elements and a specially designed rear spoiler in ultralight high-tech carbon fiber.

Also a 340 hp engine



Also, the BMW i4 is available with a 340 hp electric motor, coupled with a rear-wheel drive. It has an estimated autonomy according to the WLTP cycle of up to 590 kilometers. Here, fully electric propulsion is combined with the sporty elegance and extensive functionality of a large coupé offering supreme everyday practicality and the ability to travel long distances thanks to its five royal seats. Also its large tailgate with a wide opening and its versatile trunk, which offers between 470 and 1,290 liters of cargo space.

The interior is notable for its innovative BMW Curved Display, which combines an instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and the control display of the BMW iDrive control/operating system in a one-piece, frameless glass surface facing the driver. The 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and 14.9-inch control/operation system display are merged into a single driver-focused unit.

The Head-Up Display is also surprising. The driver can adapt the type and amount of information displayed according to personal preferences or the current traffic situation. You can choose from multiple views focused on various content areas, for example, navigation or driver assistance. A knurled wheel positioned on the right spoke of the multifunction steering wheel allows quick and intuitive selection of the desired view.