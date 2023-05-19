Some time ago I had a terrible experience with a high-end gaming laptop, the brand promised maximum power at the lowest weight and size. And yes, it was a very thin laptop that got terribly hot and you couldn’t use it on your lap or on any surface and it didn’t even last a year because it soon started to overheat from anything until the motherboard was useless, it was a financial blow very hard and so I decided to investigate what computer I could buy.

Before that laptop crap I’d had one ASUS ROG G750J that I loved and it accompanied me everywhere, the only problem with this equipment is that it was gigantic with a 17.5-inch screen and weighing almost four kilos. Which is why I had looked for something lighter.

With the lesson learned, I was very tempted to return to Asus, but I did not know the full range of the brand. After an exhaustive analysis that Sheldon Cooper would be proud of, I narrowed my options down to 5 teams. In this list were two models of Asus TUF. A line that I did not know and that was praised by reviewers that I trust.

So I had the opportunity to test one of these teams. For starters, the logo of YOU F It is much more aesthetic in my opinion than that of ROG. I couldn’t describe the aesthetic appeal of these kits, but it does give you the impression that you can control a mecha with them. They are a more normal size than what was my G750J and also lighter.

Perhaps the most surprising of the Asus TUF is that, who would know that there are mid-range gaming laptops capable of doing all this? There is a whole variety of configurations ranging from F15 with Intel Corei5 processors and GeForce RTX 2050 graphics cards, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD up to A15 with AMD Ryzen 7 processors with RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD memory.

This means that you can get a laptop capable of running all current games without problems within a price range that goes from $15,000 to $34,500 Mexican pesos.

The Asus TUF that we tested features a full keyboard that includes a numeric keypad. At the top of the keyboard are dedicated keys for volume, microphone mute, and launching the Armory Crate app from Asus. Using the Fn key in conjunction with the function keys, you can switch between the three keyboard lighting effects, switch between “performance” and “silent” operating modes, and more.

The keys feel great to the touch and the switches are quite responsive. Of course it had to have a gamer touch of RGB lighting behind the keys which I loved. There are even transparent covers for the WASD keys, which is a thoughtful gesture for gamers of pc.

I must confess that something that was not to my liking is the touchpad. Which has a somewhat strange click that makes it difficult to work quickly. I also think that it is a rather small panel and perhaps my fault is due to this. ROG G750J that he had a gigantic one. But even so, I think that most of the time we will be using a mouse, especially if we are going to play, so I would not consider it a “dealbreaker”.

Although we are talking about a laptop, I feel like it could have included a pair of more powerful speakers. Since, this is a problem when you are playing a title where it is important to hear where the footsteps or shots are coming from. As is the case with the games I played from Fortnite and The Last of Us: Part 1.

Some versions of Asus TUF They are Dolby Atmos certified, however the problem is, perhaps, in the size of the speakers. So I recommend that if you are going to play, get a good pair of headphones.

Another point where the light does not shine Asus TUF It is the quality of your webcam, we know that it is designed to play and that it does not matter much how you look if you plan to enter a work or school meeting with this equipment. But if you were planning to stream with this laptop, you’d better buy an external camera.

To conclude, I believe that any version of Asus TUF it does wonders for people who don’t want to spend a lot of money on a computer, and realistically, I think most of us are part of that audience living in an unsafe city where you can’t leave your stuff unattended for a second.

Asus TUF It surprised me with its capacity within this price range, any shortcoming that the equipment has and that I already mentioned, such as the touchpad, is easily corrected with an accessory that you most likely already have or that you were thinking of buying.

Via: Asus