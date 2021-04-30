After the recent launch of the sports RS, Aprilia presents the Tuono, a naked with the sporty character of the RS but suitable for a more versatile use thanks to its driving position, more upright and comfortable. Its superb power-to-weight ratio (183 kg – 95 HP) and its complete electronics make for fun and safety at your controls. The Tuono 660 also adopts the innovative concept of double fairing with aerodynamic appendage function, born from research in the wind tunnel, in addition to the triple-LED headlight cluster equipped with DRL daytime running lights.

Chassis and swingarm are cast aluminum, with adjustable Kayaba suspensions. The high handlebar and chassis dimensions differentiate the Tuono 660 from the RS, favoring control and handling, thanks to the different launch angle of the fork. The engine is used as a self-supporting element of the chassis and contributes to a more compact, light and rigid structure. The Tuono is equipped with a 270 ° stall twin-cylinder engine that allows to obtain the character and sound similar to a V engine. The final development is shorter than in the RS 660, favoring response and acceleration.

The electronic equipment is first class, with the electronic Ride-by-Wire throttle, which allows the best management of the APRC electronic control package, including traction control, anti-wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake and selectable engine maps, in addition to the ABS system. To easily manage all the electronic controls via the color TFT instrumentation, Aprilia has developed five driving modes (three specific for the road and two for the track).

And also, following the tradition of the Italian firm, it is beautiful, it is worth enjoying its details also while standing still, although what you are asking is to go out to make curves, the more the better. On the go confirms the good initial impression. The ergonomics are well studied and are comfortable from the first moment, although if you are taller than 1.80 you will have the same feeling of Moto3 riders, that you lack space to delay your butt. The sound of the exhaust, with two outlets below the engine, is hoarse without being annoying and all the controls are of quality and with good touch, although the change, perhaps lacking in running, is hard to operate.

In the test drive, some city, highway and winding road, I found that the Tuono had a well differentiated double character, acceptable low and medium for comfortable use in the city and without frights and that from 6,000 rpm. change sound and personality. Now it’s a high-bar sports car that stretches surprisingly for a twin. 95 hp go a long way and on such a light bike they perform at a high level. The bike is very manageable and responds immediately to any command of the arms and legs. The brakes, double 320 mm front disc and radial four-piston Brembo calipers, are more than compliant, with a switchable ABS that interferes very little, allowing good times to be rushed, with great touch and control.

In short, a motorcycle that stands out for its aggressive and sporty aesthetics but that is capable of accommodating its rider without suffering neck and wrists, versatile and versatile for day to day and ready to go on the circuit on weekends, a motorcycle to enjoy.