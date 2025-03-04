Nothing has just presented its new series of mid -range smartphones, Phone (3A) and Phone (3a Pro), two terminals that promise to take the user experience to a new level thanks to the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and drastic improvements in the camera system.

After the success of their predecessors, which sold more than one million copies, Nothing now seeks to consolidate in the market with these two devices, both with a distinctive design and advanced technical characteristics. After trying them for several days, already waiting, in the middle of the year, of the Phone (3), which will be the new flagship of the company, these are our main conclusions.

Recognizable design

Faithful to the aesthetics of the London -based brand, both models maintain the characteristic transparent design of Nothing, with the iconic Glyph lights that offer customizable visual notifications and effects. However, there is an evolution in the quality of the materials, with a recycled aluminum frame and a back of glass (instead of plastic) that provide a more premium sensation to the touch. The internal structure has been redesigned to achieve a better balance, and visual finishes have been worked with meticulousness.

The arrangement of the cameras is the aesthetic element that differentiates both models. Phone (3A) incorporates a narrow, horizontal and elongated module that houses three cameras, while the (3rd) pro opts for a circular design dominated by a powerful periscopic lens. This difference is not only aesthetic, but also reflects the upper photographic capabilities of the Pro model.









The Glyph interface, a distinctive seal of the firm, is still present in the rear, but with improved functions. Now, in addition to the visual notifications of their 26 individual areas, the lights can be synchronized with the rhythm of the music and offer personalized effects. IP64 certification guarantees greater resistance to dust and water than in previous models.

Outstanding screen

Both terminals share a 6.77 -inch flexible AMOLED screen, which offers an immersive and vibrant visual experience. The Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2392 pixels), has a density of 387 pixels per inch and guarantees exceptional sharpness. The 120 Hz adaptive refreshment rate, on the other hand, provides a remarkable fluidity in navigation and displacement, while the 480 Hz (1,000 Hz (1,000 Hz mode in Gaming mode) tactile rate ensures an instant response to user’s gestures.

The brightness, which reaches a maximum of 3,000 nits, is another prominent aspect of the screen, which is easily readable even under direct sunlight. The Ultra HDR mode, in addition, allows you to enjoy content with an extended dynamic range, which translates into more vivid colors and more marked contrasts.

Cameras: a qualitative leap

The cameras system is one of the most prominent aspects of the series and where we find the biggest differences between the two models. Both have a samsung main sensor of 50 megapixels, but the (3A) provides the bet with a second Sony periscopic sensor of 50 megapixels, which in model (3a) stays on a telephoto contributed by Samsung and lower capacity.

The Periscopic Chamber of (3rd Pro), in effect, is one of the main strengths of the terminal. With a 3x optical zoom (up to 6x without loss and 60x digital), this camera allows you to capture remote details with amazing quality, at the height (already even better) than you get much more expensive phones.

The Phone (3A), on the other hand, has a Samsung teleobjective that is also 50 megapixels but offers a 2x optical zoom (up to 4x without loss and 30x digital). Not bad, but significantly less than his ‘older brother’.

On the other hand, in both models the third camera is an ultra wide Sony of 8 megapixels, which allows to capture a wide field of vision (120 degrees), ideal for landscapes and group photographs. The front camera, 50 megapixels in the PRO model, allows 4K video to be recorded with adaptive stabilization by artificial intelligence. In addition, its night video mode optimizes the image by improving brightness by 74.4% and reducing noise by 33.7%, offering greater clarity in low -light environments. In the normal model, the front camera stays in 32 megapixels.

Performance: AI arrives

The heart of both devices is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which offers powerful performance and bomb -proof efficiency. In figures, the processor is up to 33% faster than that of the previous Phone (2A), while the Adreno 800 series offers 11% more graphic performance. In addition, it incorporates functions of Snapdragon Elite Gaming, usually reserved for high -end devices, optimizing the performance in the games. The experience of use, therefore, is more than correct, both in daily tasks and in the most demanding games. The Nothing OS 3.1 operating system, based on Android 15, is optimized to make the most of the hardware and offer an intuitive and customizable user experience.

It should be noted that these two smartphones suppose the first raid of Nothing in the AI, which plays a fundamental role in the performance of the device. During the tests, we were surprised by the usefulness of Essential Space, an entire intelligent organization center capable of organizing and managing information intuitively. We can forget to look for hundreds of screenshots or voice notes lost in oblivion. Essential Space automatically classifies each element, optimizes access to relevant information for the user and allows us to find what we need in seconds.

Key is also highlighted, a physical button that allows access, speeds up and enhances the functions of AI. They can be done, by pressing it in different ways, instant catches (voice, image, text), Apps shortcut, access to the camera … You can even have two different and simultaneous functions, which we access according to the pulsation.

As nothing releases updates, the functions of AI will increase.

In the cameras, the AI ​​is in charge of the automatic approach, which proved to be able to continue subjects even if they made rapid movements. Another intelligent function applies to the night mode. In low light conditions, in effect, the camera captures crisp and bright images, with a remarkable noise reduction. The AI ​​also improves the results of the digital zoom, generating higher quality images when we expand the image.

Battery and load

The 5,000 mAh battery, present in both models, offers an autonomy of up to two days. The rapid 45 w charging allows you to reach 50% load in just 20 minutes. In addition, the Phone series (3A) maintains more than 90% of its maximum capacity after 1,200 load cycles, which allows a long battery life.

As for prices, the new Nothing Phone (3A) will be available, in black, white and blue, in 8 + 128 GB configurations, which costs 329 euros, and 12 + 256 GB, whose price is 379 euros. For its part, the Phone (3A) Pro can be held in gray and black, in a single configuration of 12 + 256 GB and a price of 459 euros.