We played several of the most popular mobile titles to see how realme’s new phone performs.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most important games in the mobile landscape, with more than one billion downloads in the application stores of our phones. And on the other hand we have realme brand smartphones which grows faster around the world.

Two winners in their respective markets who come together to create the perfect device for gamerswith many specifications that we could expect in a phone gaming high-end and deep customization based on the famous battle royale. We talk about realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition.

The phone in question is part of the best wicker, since it has been built with the realme 9 Pro+ as a base. A best-selling phone that offers the best relationship between features and price, as is the norm in the Chinese company.

We are going to show you all the extras that this new limited edition has to offer you.

A realme 9 Pro + in which Kelly is the protagonist

The great weight of customization is in the back of the phone, where different important elements of the game have been represented. It starts from a metallic gray base on which the knife pattern is drawn. free fire.

In the upper right corner appears the phrase “Booyah!”sung by each player who manages to finish as the winner in the battle royale. In addition, in the phone interface we also find an adaptation to the game, starting with an wallpaper exclusive in which Kelly —one of the most charismatic characters created by 111dots Studio and Garena— poses in the foreground.

Lastly, we meet very special packaging in design, in which Kelly returns to be the protagonist. There are no missing stickers and no physical ID card “Magic Cube” like the ones we have in the title.

The phone itself is identical to a conventional realme 9 Pro+so we will enjoy its virtues in dimensions: only 7.99 millimeters thick and only 182 grams of weight.

Fluency as a success factor

When you play games on your mobile phone, three ingredients are more important than the rest: the screen, the processor and its cooling. Regarding the first, this realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition does not forget to offer a high-quality panel for the range of phones in which it moves.

In this limited edition we find an AMOLED-panel which is currently the technology of choice for all major terminals on the market. And, as if that were not enough, a diagonal of 6.4 inches with an FHD + resolution, which is 2400 x 1080 pixels.

It looks great, yes, but it moves better. And that’s one of the strengths of the phone, which is capable of refreshing its screen 90 times per second. The other differential factor that realme proposes is that the touches or slides are practically instantaneous. get it with a sampling rate of 360 Hz or, what is the same, the screen checks 360 times in a second if you are touching it.

in a title on-line What free firethese two screen specifications are mandatory in any phone that wants to be considered as gaming. Mainly because the refresh and sampling rates can make the difference between losing or winning the game.

Without leaving your screen, it is interesting that you know that with the realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition you will be able to check your state of excitement after singing that “Booyah!”. Just place your finger on the fingerprint sensor integrated in the screen: it is so advanced, that it will measure your heart rate.

An open world with the highest quality thanks to MediaTek

To get more images per second in games of free fire or in any demanding title -and all this without leaving us a salary on our new phone-, realme has opted for a state-of-the-art processor developed by MediaTek.

Its about Dimension 920 5G, a chipset that has hit the market to become the benchmark for mid-range phones. Its most important features are the octa-core CPU, an ARM Mali G68 GPU and an ISP processor dedicated to image processing.

free fire is the best example to take advantage of this hardwaresince we are facing a demanding open world in which the drawing distance and number of elements is overwhelming for a mobile device. Those 8 GB of RAM – expandable up to 13 GB dynamically – and 256 GB of storage also help.

This realme limited version bet on the Dimensity 920 5G for its power, but also for letting us connect to the most modern networks: it allows us to use two SIM cards with 5G connectivity.

Playing… no warm-ups

Regardless of the power of hardware, you can always get more out of it if you have designed a good cooling system. This allows processors and memories to operate with greater stability and efficiency for a longer time.

The reason has to do with keeping the components at a suitable operating temperature. How do you get this on a phone? Well, in the same way as in other electronic devices: dissipating heat.

Despite its small dimensions, this new realme 9 Pro+ has inside a steam chamber and five layers that allow to distribute that heat away from the main components. And the cooling system allows the core temperature to be lowered by up to ten degrees.

The camera is also important

We are facing a mobile with a special design, oriented to the gamingbut above all he wants to be a round phone. And it is because it does not neglect any of the important sections for day to day, standing out especially for its camera.

The first thing you have to know is that the main camera is signed by Sonya modern sensor (IMX766) of 50 megapixels, ideal for working in low light situations. A fact largely possible by having double stabilizationboth optically and electronically.

The combination of this state-of-the-art sensor, with the aforementioned stabilization and complex correction systems based on artificial intelligence, combine what I really call the ProLight imaging technology. A lot of level for a mid-range phone.

They are accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels and a lens macro 2 megapixel. A triple camera configuration with which no type of photography escapes.

A great level for the rear camera that remains if we turn the phone over, checking that there is a 16 megapixel front camera, great for taking selfies, debuting a sharp blending algorithm that intelligently brings everyone in the image into focus. It is also an ideal camera for video calls, as it can record video in 1080p format at 30 images per second.

Recharge your energies in half an hour

Playing powerful titles from a graphic point of view is something that inevitably consumes a lot of energy. Fortunately, the hardware from MediaTek is very efficient in its operation and we enjoy a large 4500 mAh battery.

When we run out of energy, the next game will not be so far away because with the realme 9 Pro+ you can make use of one of the most powerful fast charging systems on the market: realme superdart. Its 60 W allow to fill the full battery in half an hour.

Vibration on a higher level

Anyone who comes from the world of more traditional video games will know that control knobs have had vibration for many years, a capability they share with phones. But in our terminals, the vibration systems are usually very simple, since they are designed to notify us.

For vibration to make sense in the gaming scenario, this realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire edition introduce the technology X-axis Linear Motor. It is a linear vibration motor capable of creating special effects, which is why it is known in the world as 4D vibration.

It is applicable in games, creates more realistic tactile sensations and generates haptic responses that simulate that we are pressing physical buttons.

The best sound experience

In video games, sound is a vital part of the experience. And great proof of this is the excellent soundtrack of the Garena Free Fire. Although just as important are the sound effects that introduce us to the action.

In order to make a difference with other phones in its range, realme has decided to implement a system of Dolby Atmos certified dual speakers. And for those who don’t want to disturb others, the phone still maintains the headphone jack.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition, now available

If you are a lover of the Garena saga and you are looking for a round phone with skills gaming at a knockdown price, then you are facing the best choice. The realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition has just been announced its launch today and will be available from next May 2, exclusively on Amazon, at a price of 369.99 euros. A special discount -more than 10%- that you can only take advantage of from May 2 to 8, since the terminal will later adopt its official price of 419.99 euros. Do you think you can sing “Booyah!”?

More about: Realme and Free Fire.