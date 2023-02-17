Something completely different, this. There are quite a few people who enjoy taking a street car off-road – think MX-5s with a lift kit and studded tires. But what if you want to do it the other way around? The Dutch Sam’s Garage got the idea to teach Jeep’s scrambling icon, the Wrangler, some asphalt manners. Why? Well, why not?

Sam’s Garage is the project of the only eighteen-year-old Sam van Vollenhoven – indeed, royals connoisseurs, the son of Prince Bernhard of Orange. Together with his father and some experts, he shapes his dream interpretation of the Wrangler.

The target of the Jeep Wrangler 392 from Sam’s Garage

“I think it’s a cool model, but in the Netherlands you benefit much more from confidence-inspiring performance on the asphalt than off-road skills,” says the part-time driver. “We want to make it drive better and immediately create something really distinctive.”

While Niels van Roij of Heritage Customs looks into embellishing the car as desired – the bumpers and touch points such as the door handles are made of cold metal, the paint is enchanting and inside you are almost intoxicated by Alcantara and subtle details – Bas Koeten Racing watches to the greasy side. “Racing is our profession and if we do a street car, it will affect it,” says Koeten. “It starts with wheels, brakes and tyres, and then we progress step-by-step until we reach a balance that aligns with the goal – in this case vastly improved handling on public roads.” This model is standard motorically, but work is being done on a version with 840 hp. Hitty Hellcat sounds.

Driving the special Wrangler on the track

I try Sam’s Wrangler 392 at Zandvoort circuit. The speed limiter has been removed and the exhausts are wide open; moreover, the car rolls on self-designed 20-inch rims with large Brembos behind it. The shock absorbers have been replaced by active ones to keep the body in check during cornering and braking. Remember: basically this is still a high wobble offroader with a very heavy ladder chassis and rigid axles.

Oh, the hilarity. A screen on the dashboard shows exactly what the dampers do and although I really don’t have time to look at that information, I do feel it. Gerlach, Scheivlak, Turns 9 and 10 – the Jeep bites on and refuses to tip over. “On the gas!” From the co-driver’s seat, Tom Coronel bombards me with his trademark racing enthusiasm. I wring out the V8 and swing us with hammering force towards the Hans Ernst corner. ‘Brake later!’

Wrangler’s strong brakes

This is inconsistent with what I think is possible. More than 2,300 kilos of Jeep slows down so hard that the front axle starts to chatter. Turn-in on Pirelli P Zeros is sharper than I’ve ever felt on a Wrangler, regardless of speed. It is nice to compromise: the steering ratio is long and the automatic transmission and the secretly active ESP do not always know what they are experiencing.

It is a work in progress, Koeten agrees. Most will turn to Sam’s Garage for some optical or technical adjustments to plug-in 4xes, but it’s nice to see the puzzle of the ultimate tarmac Wrangler up close.

As someone who values ​​this Jeep precisely for its simple, honest mud skills, I didn’t expect to warm up quickly to a version that so ignores that approach. But it’s always a good plan to take a car out of its comfort zone. Especially if not only the idea, but also the execution produces a broad grin.

Specifications of the Jeep Wrangler 392 by Sam’s Garage

engine

6,424 cc

V8

476 hp @ 6,000 rpm

637 Nm @ 4,300 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-96 km/h in 4.5 seconds

top NB

Consumption (average)

15.7 l/100km

CO2 emissions nb

Dimensions

4,785 x 1,874 x 1,892 mm (lxwxh)

3,007mm (wheelbase)

>2,315kg

81 l (petrol)

784 / 1,908 l (luggage)

Prices

on request