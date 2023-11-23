We are just a few hours away from Black Friday starting. This is the last period of great offers and discounts of the year. Although this event takes place mainly in the United States, some sites, such as Amazon and Best Buy, extend their sales to the rest of the world. However, it is the Cyber ​​Monday which can be enjoyed no matter where you live. Thus, We tell you when and at what time you can enjoy these cyber offers.

While there is no specific date for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, as these events take place on the last Friday and Monday of each November, it all depends on the calendar. On this occasion, Black Friday will begin on November 24, while Cyber ​​Monday will take place on November 27.

Now, regarding the time, the answer is in its name. He Cyber ​​Monday will begin at 12:00 AM, and will end at 11:59 PM on Monday, November 27. This way, you will have 24 hours to enjoy a series of discounts and offers on sites like Amazon. Along with this, there are multiple places that will allow you to enjoy the sales no matter where you live exactly, so you could well do your Christmas shopping in just a few days.

Of course, when ordering online you have to consider that your orders will not arrive the next day. In this sense, You will have to wait a little longer to see all the results of Cyber ​​Monday 2023. On related topics, these are Nintendo’s Black Friday deals. Similarly, Xbox has revealed its plans for Black Friday.

Editor’s Note:

Cyber ​​Monday and Black Friday are not as popular in Mexico, but they still form a period of discounts that are worth taking advantage of, especially on internet sites. It’s just a matter of seeing where you can find the best possible deal, something that can be more complicated than one might think.

Via: Cyber ​​Monday