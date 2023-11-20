The dream of some Colombians is to achieve residence in foreign countriesin order to be able to move around with your family without problems, in addition to accessing the benefits that residents have.

One of these countries that certain inhabitants want to go to is USA. For this, the country located in North America has provided a series of benefits to those who obtain asylum in the country, but to do so it must take into account some requirements.

Who can obtain asylum in the United States and how can they do it?

According to the official website of the United States Government, people who wish to obtain asylum in the country must comply with the following requirements:

– Be physically in the United States.

– You must demonstrate that in your country of origin suffered or believes that he may suffer persecution for any of these reasons: your race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or your political ideology.

If so, you must present the form l-589 with a maximum period of one year after the date on which it arrived in the North American country. Please note that there is no charge for this document and you must request it from government entities.

Can a person granted asylum in the United States sponsor his or her family?

The US Government explains that: “If you came to the United States in the last two years as an asylum, You may be able to sponsor your spouse and children that qualify to meet in the country.

To make this happen, you must be the primary refugee or asylee, which means that you did not obtain this status through a family member. Additionally, your entry into the United States must have been within the last two years, or asylum was granted within the last two years.

On the other hand, “if you have already become a citizen of the United States through naturalization, you cannot request that members of your family obtain derivative refugee or asylee status. However, you can help your family to emigrate to the United States,” reports the United States Government portal.

Finally, you should keep in mind that the family relationship had to have existed before your transfer to the United States as an asylum refugee.

Remember that to request that certain family members obtain derived refugee or asylee status, you can only request it for your spouse or children, who must be single and under 21 years of age, at the time of your first application for asylum or refugee status.

How can you go about the application process for your family members?

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, you may make the request by submitting the Form I-730of ‘Petition of Relatives of Refugees and Asylums’ in the General Directorate of Service Center Operations (SCOPS).

You will only be able to request asylum for your children if they are under 21 years old and unmarried.

So, what are the benefits that a person seeking asylum would have?

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), these are the benefits What people who request asylum in the North American country will have:

– Work in the United States: “If you were granted asylum, you are authorized to work in the United States whether or not you have an Employment Authorization Document (Ead),” explains the US Government portal.

– Social security card: You will be able to access the social security card without restrictions when you request it.

– Asylum for your family: Depending on which members of your family you will request asylum, you may be able to grant that benefit.

– Permanent residence in the country: After staying one year in the United States, you can apply for permanent residence (Green Card). To do this you will have to submit a Form I-485, ‘Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status’.

– Services and support: Some organizations will make you eligible for help and support, whether financial, medical, unemployment, or English language training.

