We tell you how many languages ​​are spoken in the world

There are thousands of languages ​​in the world and there are also exceptional cases such as the kawesqara language that is now only spoken by eight people with true mastery.

There are statistics that say that in the world there are approximately 7,000 languages and those that have spread the most are Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Russian and Hindi. In contrast to Kawésqar, which belongs to the southern zone of Chile and Argentina, there are other languages ​​that continue to fight not to disappear. For example, Cayapa, in Ecuador has a little more than 5,000 speakers, or Zuni, in North America, with 6,000. Just like him yidinyin Australia, which has a little more than ten people who communicate through that language.

Another topic: Video: the largest active volcano in the world erupted

Something that differs with the language Chinese, which is spoken by 1.3 billion people; followed by Spanish, which in recent years has had a rebound in coverage and popularity in the world, with almost 400 million speakers. Next on the list is English with some 370 million native speakers. As well as the 342 million of the Hindi; the more than 230 who communicate in Portuguese or the more than 150 Russian speakers, just to name a few.

More to read: Mexico: the fine that a tourist who climbed the Chichén Itzá pyramid had to pay

There are also cases that border on the unusual and incredible at the same time. Like in papua new, where people communicate (depending on their regions) in about 850 different languages; as in some African countries like Nigeria where there are more than 400 languages ​​or Cameroonin which there are 270.

WORLD

Other International topics

Colombia asks the United States for a relief resource for Colombian migrants

The harsh story of the Colombian who slept for a week in an airport in Spain

What Cristina Kirchner said in a trial against her that already has a final date