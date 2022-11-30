Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

We tell you how many languages ​​are spoken in the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in World
0


close

world population

The world population has new tools to access more languages.

The world population has new tools to access more languages.

The list of most popular languages ​​offers some surprises.

There are thousands of languages ​​in the world and there are also exceptional cases such as the kawesqara language that is now only spoken by eight people with true mastery.

There are statistics that say that in the world there are approximately 7,000 languages and those that have spread the most are Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Russian and Hindi. In contrast to Kawésqar, which belongs to the southern zone of Chile and Argentina, there are other languages ​​that continue to fight not to disappear. For example, Cayapa, in Ecuador has a little more than 5,000 speakers, or Zuni, in North America, with 6,000. Just like him yidinyin Australia, which has a little more than ten people who communicate through that language.

See also  Senior leaders of the Ministry of Defense congratulate officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the armed forces on Eid Al-Adha

Another topic: Video: the largest active volcano in the world erupted

Something that differs with the language Chinese, which is spoken by 1.3 billion people; followed by Spanish, which in recent years has had a rebound in coverage and popularity in the world, with almost 400 million speakers. Next on the list is English with some 370 million native speakers. As well as the 342 million of the Hindi; the more than 230 who communicate in Portuguese or the more than 150 Russian speakers, just to name a few.

More to read: Mexico: the fine that a tourist who climbed the Chichén Itzá pyramid had to pay

There are also cases that border on the unusual and incredible at the same time. Like in papua new, where people communicate (depending on their regions) in about 850 different languages; as in some African countries like Nigeria where there are more than 400 languages ​​or Cameroonin which there are 270.

See also  Updating the national protocol for the operation of educational facilities

WORLD

Other International topics

Colombia asks the United States for a relief resource for Colombian migrants

The harsh story of the Colombian who slept for a week in an airport in Spain

What Cristina Kirchner said in a trial against her that already has a final date

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#languages #spoken #world

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US Department of Defense: China significantly expands nuclear weapons arsenal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.