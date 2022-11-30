We tell you how many languages ​​are spoken in the world

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The list of most popular languages offers some surprises.
November 29, 2022, 08:08 PM
There are thousands of languages in the world and there are also exceptional cases such as the kawesqara language that is now only spoken by eight people with true mastery.
There are statistics that say that in the world there are approximately 7,000 languages and those that have spread the most are Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Russian and Hindi. In contrast to Kawésqar, which belongs to the southern zone of Chile and Argentina, there are other languages that continue to fight not to disappear. For example, Cayapa, in Ecuador has a little more than 5,000 speakers, or Zuni, in North America, with 6,000. Just like him yidinyin Australia, which has a little more than ten people who communicate through that language.
Something that differs with the language Chinese, which is spoken by 1.3 billion people; followed by Spanish, which in recent years has had a rebound in coverage and popularity in the world, with almost 400 million speakers. Next on the list is English with some 370 million native speakers. As well as the 342 million of the Hindi; the more than 230 who communicate in Portuguese or the more than 150 Russian speakers, just to name a few.
There are also cases that border on the unusual and incredible at the same time. Like in papua new, where people communicate (depending on their regions) in about 850 different languages; as in some African countries like Nigeria where there are more than 400 languages or Cameroonin which there are 270.
