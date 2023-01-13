Indy Spaan (20) dribbles smoothly through the gymnasium of Kazerne Reigersbos in Amsterdam Southeast, the blond curls pulled back tightly. She plays with a group of basketball-playing children from about eight years old. She avoids a sturdy teenager, laughs and gives a girl who scores a pat on the head, points to someone who can be played.

A year ago her life looked completely different. Spaan attended the Johan Cruyff College and after being a youth talent at Ajax, she played football in Italy. And then she decided to stop. “I didn’t like the way of coaching. They didn’t assume what someone needs to get better, for example, didn’t line up people to motivate them. It didn’t work for me.” A radical decision: “My whole life was football. I didn’t know anything else.”

An acquaintance took her to 3×3 Unites, an organization that aims to get young people moving throughout Amsterdam through basketball (three against three, a fast and flashy variant) and other activities. “This is such a different world than football. It’s a community. You become ‘involved in the family’. Even though I couldn’t play basketball, people at the highest level wanted to play with me.” 3×3 Unites also plays at the top level, she says, in the Pro League. In 2021, the 3×3 team was at the Olympics. But just as important: “Everyone is welcome.”

After eight weeks of training, Spaan can be found every Tuesday afternoon as a ‘leader’ on squares and fields. “We literally work on the street, where we invite children to participate. I myself grew up in Ouderkerk, I was always outside. Now you hardly see that anymore. They are at home because yes, iPads and telephones.”

When her parents divorced, Spaan moved with her mother to Kraaiennest, a neighborhood with a bad reputation. “There is still the impression that Southeast is not safe. Parents like it when we are there. Sometimes we app photos to show that things are going well.” She loves to have fun with the little ones. “And I play pranks with the older kids, and sometimes we have serious conversations.” 3×3 now also works in other cities such as Zwolle, The Hague, Groningen. “We are growing fast.”

Afrobeat sounds through the hall. Basketball is alternated with games of football, a toddler is eating a pizza slice and a few girls are dancing on the side. There is laughter and shouting. And then all of a sudden two louts bounce off the floor, one Flash in a white tracksuit, another in gold Nikes. They take the ball, pass everyone and score. Span: “Normally I talk to them. We teach the kids to share. It should be fun for everyone. But now it’s vacation so let’s let them go for a bit.” She laughs. “Here I found pleasure in sports again.”