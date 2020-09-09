Are there higher languages ​​than others? Can we management all the things we are saying and the way we are saying it? Is the tongue an intuition? Are there phrases which might be not possible to translate? In her e book Don’t Believe A Word (“Do not consider a phrase”), the British linguist and journalist from The Guardian David Shariatmadari evaluations 9 preconceptions about language. His purpose is, as he writes within the prologue, to make use of these myths as an excuse to supply “a course on the sweetness and fascination of language.” We assessment 4 of the matters that the e book delves into.

1. The tongue is getting worse

Regardless of the laments we’re used to listening to, Shariatmadari is blunt: “Linguistic decadence doesn’t exist, at the very least so far as the expressive capability of the written or spoken phrase is worried.”

The linguist factors out that these complaints have been fixed all through historical past and cites examples that return a number of centuries. For instance, Edward Gibbon, writer of Historical past of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire He wrote in 1785: “Our language (I imply English) is degenerating very quick.”

This impression of a steady decline in the way in which we communicate and write stems from the truth that all languages ​​are consistently altering and evolving, and far of this modification is generational. That’s to say, “older audio system notice that the norms they grew up with are being changed by new ones that they aren’t comfy with.” If solely the accent of solely returned …

A few of these complaints seek advice from the incorporation of phrases from different languages, which based on purists, contaminate the language. At current we’re particularly suspicious of Anglicisms, however incorporations of different languages ​​have all the time been there. Galicisms similar to chauffeur, beige, novice, DIY, restaurant, stuffed animal and debut go unnoticed as we speak within the dictionary of the RAE.

Even a phrase as Spanish as ham is Gallicism. Whoever is admittedly involved about overseas phrases, let him begin speaking about “pernil”, as we Spaniards did effectively till the sixteenth century.

2. The origin of a phrase is its true that means

Shariatmadari provides the instance of the phrase “decimate“. Each in English and in Spanish, it’s used to speak concerning the harm attributable to struggle or illness.” Ultimately somebody will let you know that, strictly talking, it means kill one in ten as a result of it comes from Latin and the Romans used to execute one out of each ten troopers in a unit as a collective type of punishment ”.

It’s an instance of etymological fallacy: “The concept the origin of a phrase reveals its true that means”, with out considering that the meanings of phrases change with their use.

One other current instance (and one thing extra political): when same-sex marriage was legalized in 2005, there have been those that insisted that one thing like this might not be referred to as “marriage” as a result of this phrase comes from Latin mater, mom.

Based on that logic and to present extra examples from Spanish, the phrase automobile ought to solely be used for horse carriages, because it comes from Kocs, a Hungarian metropolis the place within the fifteenth century a brand new sort of suspension was developed that made it extra comfy the automobile journey. In different phrases, we must always solely seek advice from motorized “automobiles” as “vehicles.” Talking of horses, nobody could be a gentleman on foot, because the phrase itself signifies.

In the identical method, “guiri” ought to solely be used for the enemies of the Carlists, we couldn’t seek advice from the fountain pen as a pen, as a result of we’ve not taken it from any goose, it’s only referred to as a tracksuit if we put it on to promote garlic, the Males can have wealth, however not ladies, and if we would like a wage, we must use it to buy salt.

3. A dialect is worse than a language

Shariatmadari recollects that till a state instructional mannequin was imposed, amongst different modifications, languages ​​didn’t have “exhausting” borders. For instance, it was attainable to go from Siena, in Italy, to Porto, passing by way of Santiago de Compostela, and respect how the phrases had been altering “virtually imperceptibly”: buongiorno (Tuscan), bon-a giornà (Piedmontese), bonjorn (Occitan), bonjour (French), good morning (Catalan), good diya (Aragonese), good morning (Spanish), good day (Galician and Portuguese). These areas of overlap, “of hyperlinks in a series,” are referred to as “dialect continuums.”

Typically, Shariatmadari recollects, the phrase “dialect” refers to regional methods of talking that aren’t presupposed to turn into a language. He provides the instance of the Piedmontese, which has its personal vocabulary, grammar and literary custom. The choice to label it a dialect is extra political than linguistic. And the opposite method round: “The variations between Norwegian, Danish and Swedish are a lot smaller than the variations between lots of the dialects that we put collectively beneath the label of Chinese language”. In the long run, as a lecture attendee by sociolinguist Max Weinreich put it, “a language is a dialect with a military.”

However, and because the linguist Lola Pons defined in VerneAll of us communicate dialect, which is the “number of language that’s shared by a group”, that’s, “the way in which we communicate a language”. And he added: “We communicate the dialect of our space, with the socio-cultural traits that our degree of coaching provides us, with the jargon vocabulary that probably the particular occupation that we train provides us.”

4. My language is one of the best on this planet

Each time somebody insists on making a rating of languages, finally ends up placing his on the prime of the rating, effectively above different languages ​​which might be often described, for instance, as primitive, restricted or just ugly. Simple to seek out debates about whether or not English is a extra versatile language than the others, or whether or not Sanskrit can say extra issues utilizing fewer phrases than most languages.

Shariatmadari recollects that these assessments are sometimes “a automobile for ethnic or nationalist sentiment.” For instance, he cites the British e book revealed in 1900 The Dwelling Races of Mankind (“The present races of mankind”), the place it was ensured that the Australian language (singular, though actually there are more than 200 languages) “Is relatively much less developed.” This could possibly be learn as one other justification for colonialism.

All languages, as Shariatmadari explains, are completely different. The grammar of German is extra advanced than that of English, for instance, and Mandarin has a better informational density than many different languages. If we search for obvious benefits or disadvantages of every language, we’ll discover them. However in the long run all of them have “the identical world communicative capability.” In different phrases, they assist us to speak successfully, utilizing completely different methods. “All of them reach their very own method,” writes the writer. In the event that they weren’t, we could not use them. And we do it consistently.

