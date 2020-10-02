The final stretch of the transfer market is approaching and the Athletics can be done with Cavani. One of the people who best knows the beginnings of Uruguayan is Daniel Zicari. The former Danubio manager saw the forward grow up at just 15 years old. Now, attend to ACE since Uruguay to reveal the details of who may be the next rojiblanco player.

How do you know Cavani?

Well, I’ve known him for a long time. If I was not wrong, he signed with 15 years for Danubio and I was a Danubio leader there. He comes from the Club Ferrocarril de Salto. At 19 he was already thrashing with the first team.

Do you think you will sign for Atlético?

Here we take it for granted that Cavani will be a new Atleti player because of what I think so. It was a pity that it did not materialize in January. It would be very emotional for him to kill Suárez … they are both from the same city.

Paris Saint-Germain v Girondins Bordeaux – Ligue 1

Xavier Laine (Getty Images)



How many goals can you score?

He is a great player and Atlético, a great club. If he plays as a team, I think he can exceed 20 goals. He is a decisive footballer with a high percentage of goals and chances.

What else can you contribute?

In addition to contributing many goals, he also has a great way of playing, position on the court, he is very positive, he is very supportive in the game.

Out of curiosity, did you talk about Atleti as a child?

I couldn’t tell you that, but they are a great team … I wouldn’t be surprised if he ever mentioned it like other European clubs.

What do you think of Simeone?

I think he is a great coach. A person who always motivates and who always goes out to win. It uses various tactics depending on the game and adapts to the player.

How many years of soccer does Cavani have left?

Some. It is in good shape and great footballers always have football.

Do you think Cavani will return to the Danube one day?

I think if. We talk about this sometime and it seems that it is for the work. It has a great feeling of belonging.

By the way, you also know Stuani. Do you know that you were ever linked to Barça?

It would suit very well for his style of play.