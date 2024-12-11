The PSOE tries to bring together its partners to renegotiate what it promised to Belarra
Podemos saved the fiscal package on November 21 with a last-minute agreement with the PSOE in exchange for a negotiating commission with all the investiture partners to make the tax on large energy companies permanent through a…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#suspect #Montero #comply #energy #tax
Leave a Reply