Iran wants to avenge the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya. In Israel, however, a preemptive strike against Iran is being discussed.

Tel Aviv/Tehran – In view of a feared attack by the Iran and its allies on Israel, diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in the Middle East are in full swing. The foreign ministers of the G7 countries called on the parties involved in a statement on Sunday evening to “refrain from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and encourage a new escalation.” In Israel On the other hand, there is discussion about whether preventive action could be taken against Iran.

According to a report by Times of Israel Security officials would agree to a preemptive strike against Iran if there was solid evidence that Tehran was preparing an attack. This is the result of a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Joav Galant, Chief of General Staff Herzi Halewi, Mossad chief David Barnea and the head of the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. Such a preemptive strike should serve as a deterrent.

Netanyahu warns Iran with clear words

“Iran and its minions are trying to put us in a stranglehold of terrorism. We are determined to confront them on every front and in every arena – near and far,” the JerusalemPost the Israeli Prime Minister. Anyone who wants to harm Israel will pay a very high price. “We will strike in Beirut, in Yemen, wherever necessary,” said Netanyahu.

Iran, on the other hand, insists on its “right” to “punish” Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran, which is attributed to it. As an Islamic Republic, Iran considers it its “indisputable right to defend our national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Nasser Kanani, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, in his weekly press conference on Monday. Iran does not want any escalation in the region, but will definitely punish Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniya, despite attempts at mediation, the spokesman said, according to the news agency Isna.

Uncertainty about attack from Iran

A few hours before Haniya’s killing, Israel had killed Fuad Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of the Hezbollah militia supported by Tehran, in an attack in Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah then announced “a new phase on all fronts of support” against Israel, with a view to other groups financed and armed by Iran. Israel claimed responsibility for the attack on Shukr, but has so far made no official statements on the attack on Haniya. “Like Israel, the US was also unsure on Sunday what an Iranian attack might look like, as it believes that Tehran has not yet made a final decision and coordination with its proxies is not yet complete,” writes the Times of Israel.

Iran to be “rewarded” if it refrains from retaliation against Israel

There was speculation on social media that Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi handed over messages from the US and Arab countries to Iran during his visit to Tehran on Sunday. In them, the US is said to have promised Iran that if military retaliation is waived to resume nuclear negotiations. These could lead to the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

Arab states such as Jordan and Egypt are said to have promised Tehran that they would immediately normalize bilateral relations in such a case. Both incentives would be very lucrative for Iran, especially in the context of the almost six-year-long, massive economic crisis in the country. There was no official confirmation of the offers to Tehran. (dpa/AFP)