Mexico City.- Since last weekend the Mexican artistic swimming team, through Nuria Diosdado’s social networks, launched a call for help to raise funds that will allow them to participate in this year’s competitions towards the Games Paris 2024 Olympics.

Unfortunately, the Mexican team that obtained a historic result in the world championship last year stopped receiving financial support just one year and three months before the summer fair, this was due to a political situation, said the swimmer in an interview with Imagen Televisión.

“Since December we stopped receiving financial support and also the salaries of the coaches were cut due to a political situation between the International Federation, the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN) and Conade, they say they do not want to affect us but one as an athlete what turn around and see is totally an obstacle to development”, explained Nuria Diosdado.

In order to raise funds that allow them to travel to the scheduled competitions this year, the synchronized swimming team decided to sell swimsuits in collaboration with a sportswear brand, which will donate a percentage of sales to the team.

“Things have not been fixed, the competitions are about to start and we don’t know what we are going to have, in anticipation of this situation we want to do this fundraising, make a call to businessmen, private companies, to the brands that want to join us are open to doing this type of collaboration”.

The Mexican synchronized swimming group needs to raise funds to pay for the trips of at least fifteen people, including athletes, coaches and a physiatrist. to try to attend the World Cup in Japan, the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Chile.

“I would ask you to turn around and see another way so that water sports are not affected, the coaches or the athletes are not affected, because in the end we are in the middle of a situation and a political lawsuit where we have no voice or vote,” asked Nuria Diosdado.

“With the support and all the facilities, we could make history for Mexico, a history of returning to the Olympic Games, setting precedents again, we have already been doing it in artistic swimming, this year is the most important.”