“Sudan announced the suspension of the agreement with Russia on the creation of a naval base.” This short TASS report with reference to Al-Arabiya, which came to the tapes on Wednesday evening, caused an explosion of emotions in Russian social networks, regrets about the impotence of Moscow (“whether it was in Soviet times!”) And general despondency. Literally an hour later, a refutation came from the Russian embassy in Sudan , and indeed it turned out that in the initial message of Al-Arabiya it was said that the agreement should be approved by the country’s parliament – it is quite logical, since it will come into effect only after ratification by both parties. Izvestia understood the intricacies of the situation.

Strategic point

An unexpectedly painful reaction to the news about possible problems with the creation on the shores of distant Africa not even a base, but a logistical support point (PMTO), raises the question: why does Russia need a base in the Indian Ocean in general and in the Red Sea in particular?

The Red Sea itself is of strategic importance. The main trade route runs through it – from East Asia to Europe, and for any country claiming the status of a great power and having a fleet capable of solving political problems in distant seas, it is a good idea to have a basing point in this area. if only to ensure the safety of navigation and to fight pirates and smugglers (and in the case of Russia, also to provide the southern flank of the group in the Eastern Mediterranean). The USA, China, Britain, France, Italy and even Japan have bases on the Red Sea coast – all of them are located in the state of Djibouti. , which turned the lease of its territory into a profitable business and a way to ensure safety from attacks by restless neighbors (primarily Eritrea, which has territorial claims to Djibouti).

In Soviet times, when the 8th operational squadron served in the Indian Ocean, its ships were based in the ports of friendly states. There was a serious problem with full-fledged naval bases : In the late 1960s, the USSR acquired a base in Somali Berbera, but after relations with Somalia deteriorated, Soviet ships were relocated to Nokra on the Ethiopian archipelago of Dahlak. In early 1991, when it became obvious that Ethiopian troops were losing the war to Eritrean separatists, the base was evacuated, and less than a year later, the Soviet Union also ceased to exist.

Return to the sea

In the new Russia, little was remembered about national strategic interests at the official level – what is the well-known request of Minister Kozyrev to Nixon to help Moscow determine its national interests, otherwise Russia, they say, is mainly concerned with universal values.

People who in the 1990s seriously discussed the country’s strategic interests in distant seas and countries were considered dreamers cut off from life. It took decades for Russia to realize that, being a great or even a regional power, it can and should have its own interests, and that these interests should be strategic, because its life as a state is calculated not in weeks and years, but in centuries.

However, over the past decades, the global political landscape has changed significantly: if during the Cold War the main area of ​​confrontation between the USSR and the United States was the North Atlantic, then the key events of the 21st century will unfold in the Indo-Pacific region.

The choice of the region from which Russia began its return to the region was quite obvious – Moscow maintained warm relations with many countries in East Africa, plus due to the fact that the main regional and external players are engaged in confrontation with each other, arose in the western part of the Indian Ocean power vacuum. The fleets and coast guard forces of local states are too small to deal with even unconventional threats such as piracy and smuggling, and in these conditions Russia can claim to be a patron country, especially since it has no neo-colonial ambitions in the region.

But here the choice of Sudan as a partner country was far less predictable. When Russia’s pivot to the south became apparent, Western military experts generally expected Moscow to try to establish a base in Eritrea or Somalia. Although some of the old Soviet outposts and camps in the region are already occupied by other players – for example, the UAE has settled on Socotra Island and the Port of Assab – many other potential bases, including Somali Berbera, Eritrean Massawa and the Dahlak Islands, are still available to potential tenants.

The Sudanese option – the PMTO in Flamingo Bay, where the Sudanese naval base is already located – with all the obvious advantages, including the relative proximity to the Suez, the absence of rent and the location next to the refinery in Port Sudan, initially raised questions. Negotiations on the base were conducted with President Omar al-Bashir, but during this time a military coup took place in Sudan. Al-Bashir was arrested, but the military who came to power supported the idea of ​​creating a Russian PMTO by signing a corresponding agreement in the fall of 2020.

Changing the situation

The problem is that the coup changed the spectrum of political opportunities for Sudanese political elites. Until recently, Sudan was viewed in Washington as a sponsor of terrorism, accusing Bashir of authorizing excessive use of force against rebels in Darfur and encouraging ethnic cleansing. At the same time, sober heads in the presidential administration and in the Pentagon understood that by imposing tough sanctions against Sudan, the United States would only contribute to Chinese penetration into the region.

The coup allowed Washington to play out the situation: the sanctions were partially lifted, the Americans began negotiations on investments in the Sudanese economy. In these conditions, for the Sudanese government, the Russian base can become an important trump card with which it can ensure the flow of American money into the country. Moreover, it is not at all necessary to remove the base entirely – it is enough to introduce a moratorium on its expansion. Now the situation remains suspended: the agreement concluded in the fall must be ratified. When this will happen and whether it will happen at all is unclear.

Imagine that the Sudanese authorities still do not ratify the IMTO agreement; what does this mean for Russia? First of all, the need to look for a new base and the resumption of negotiations on the lease of Eritrean and Somali ports. In this case, it is necessary to soberly understand two things. First, the United States has ample opportunity and resources to make any East African country an offer that is impossible or extremely difficult to refuse: to remove the Russian military base in exchange for a stream of investment, arms and political support.

Secondly, even American capabilities and resources are finite. So every time, deciding whether it is worth pouring money and weapons into the next African government in order to prevent the Russians from creating a basing point for ships, Washington will have to make a difficult choice. Is the absence of a Russian naval base on the coast of the conditional Sudan worth the funds that the United States will invest in a foreign economy instead of investing in its own, and those resources that will float away to distant Africa instead of strengthening the American position in the Pacific Ocean – the main theater of confrontation with China. Not Sudan – so Eritrea, not Eritrea – so Somalia; Sooner or later (and sooner rather than later) the American government will decide that the game is not worth the candle, and it is easier to allow Russia to have a base on the western coast of the Indian Ocean than to continuously feed all of East Africa at its own expense.

Such long-term strategy games require clear planning and consistency in implementation; The main question now is whether the Russian leadership is ready for such a game for a long time?

Author – Head of the South Asia and Indian Ocean Region Group of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, IMEMO RAN