The outflow of residents worsens the situation on the Finnish-Russian border

The outflow of residents from settlements located near the border of Finland and Russia is worsening the situation in the border area. This trend raises concerns about the security of these territories. This is stated in the material of the Finnish channel Yle.

People living near the border helped border guards monitor the migration situation in the region. According to the channel, local residents often reported suspicious activity at the border to authorities.

The countryside, and especially the regions near the eastern border, are being devastated. At the same time, an important part of Finland's border controls is disappearing YleFinnish TV channel

Local residents stopped attempts to cross the border between Russia and Finland

Yle interviewed several local residents in the municipality of Lappeenranta, the center of the province of South Karelia, which directly borders Russia. One of the heroes of the material, Jani Kiyosi, says that he feels safe in the region, but admits that his neighbors are leaving here en masse. This is explained by the fact that the service sector is not developing in villages, and the population is aging.

Kiyoshi says that local border services, despite the outflow of population, still continue to monitor the situation in the region. “Border Patrol vehicles make several trips every day, and every week there is a helicopter in the sky,” he says.

However, technical surveillance does not always catch illegal migrants who try to get into the Scandinavian country. For example, at the beginning of the year, four people illegally crossed the eastern border at Parikkala. It was a local resident who lives in this locality who reported their crime to the police. The desertion of villages on Finland's eastern border worries residents.

If this village is empty, it will be a signal that it is quiet here and it is easy to come here from abroad Petri Kuokkaresident of the Finnish village of Nuijamaa

The emptying of the territories bordering Russia, according to a representative of the border service, does not pose a serious threat to the security of Finland, however, “no fences [на границе с Россией] and technology will not replace people” in informing about the situation at the border. “Yes, we still need people,” admits Deputy Commander of the Eastern Finland Border Guard, Heikki Ahtiainen.

Finland will build a fence on the border with Russia

In 2022, Finland began designing a fence on the border with Russia. The Finnish Border Guard noted that the construction of the fence near the Russian city of Svetogorsk “represents the modern era of border security,” and new monitoring technology will provide a complete picture of the situation at the border.

In September 2023, Finland began operating a trial section of the fence on the border with Russia near the city of Imatra. Later in October, the Finnish border guard announced that the republic would begin construction of a fence on the border with Russia in the winter of 2024. The country's government allocated 139 million euros for the construction of the fence.

139 million euros The Finnish government allocated funds in 2023 for a fence on the border with Russia

The fence is planned to be fully operational by 2026. In total, the fence will be installed on an area from 130 to 260 kilometers, despite the fact that the Russian-Finnish border is more than a thousand kilometers. The height of the fence will be at least three meters, and barbed wire will be stretched over it. CCTV cameras will also be installed at the site.

In 2023, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree stopping the agreement between Russia and Finland on promoting cross-border cooperation. According to the document, the countries contributed to “strengthening and developing cross-border cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit,” developed and implemented territorial development strategies and increased investment activity in border areas.