Millionaires still not raising its head in the Colombian League: it lost 2-1 against Jaguares on matchday 11 of the Colombian League and added his fifth defeat in a row that leaves him far from qualifying for the semifinal home runs.

The ambassador team cannot find its way in the local tournament and lost its compass on the field of play: it is very fragile defensively and lacks ideas when it comes to creating danger in the rival area.

After the defeat, the coach Alberto Gamero He spoke at a press conference about the moment of crisis that the Bogotá club is experiencing and hopes to reverse the adverse situation. “In the Gamero era we had never lost five games in a row and I think that as a coach it had never happened to me with any team either, these are situations that have to be faced and that we have to come out with much more strength.”

This is a hard moment for everyone, for the board, for us, our families, but one always has to think that life gives us setbacks.

And he added: “We lost with the last one, today with Jaguares that was not among the eight, but as I always say, the rival was not superior to Millonarios, we always propose, they arrive little and convert us and we do not convert. We tend to play With the centre-backs in the middle of the field, we must have a cool head. This is a hard moment for everyone, for the board, for us, our families, but one always has to think that life gives us setbacks and this is a setback. to see how we react, I hope we get through this quickly and we can fight to get into the eight, there are still points and we are going to get out of this.”

Regarding the team's play, he explained: “We tried to have too much possession, we didn't shoot from mid-range, at times we had to shoot a cross, but we didn't, what we often want to do is not lose the ball so quickly. We tried to generate, but we did not have clarity. We lacked surprise, we made walls, but the opponent ended up taking the ball away from us.”

He was emphatic about the lack of a goal: “We had shots, but we could have had many more with that surprise, but we tried to generate a little more, have a little more condition, but we lacked the shot.”

We are correcting the definition, but we are seeing that we make mistakes on the defensive side when we are attacking

Alberto Gamero He indicated that they are working on the issue of finishing in training to prevent the team from being in a bad position in defense and from rival counterattacks from scoring goals.

“We are correcting the definition, but we are seeing that we make mistakes on the defensive side when we are attacking, what happens is that it is a risk that we take, because this team has to play with the two center backs in the middle of the field , because we subdue the rival for most of the game and we have to put the team in the middle of the field. This has happened to us many times, but we have to keep a cool head and get out of this moment because it is a hard moment,” he noted.

Finally, he sent a strong message explaining that hopes of entering the group of eight have not been lost and that there is still a lot of time to start thinking about his debut in the Copa Libertadores.

“We still have a chance to qualify, there are points to do so. Our first objective is to qualify for this League. We still have 25 days left for the debut in the Copa Libertadores. We will not forget the League and we will try to correct it to be within the eight, despite the points we have and the position we are in,” concluded coach Samario.

It should be noted that with the defeat against Jaguares, Millonarios remained in box 11 of the standings with 11 points, out of a possible 33.

