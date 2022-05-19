“We have informed our friends of our refusal to join Finland and Sweden in NATO, and we adhere to this position,” Erdogan said in statements carried by the official Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish president stated that Ankara “follows a policy of balance in relations with Russia and Ukraine, and does not intend to sever ties with either Russian President Vladimir Putin or his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.”

New countries can only join NATO with the consent of all its members, including Turkey.

Ankara accuses both Helsinki and Stockholm of leniency with the Turkish-Kurdish rebels affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the terrorist organization classified in Turkey.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after a meeting with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken: “It is unacceptable that allies, or those who want to join the coalition, support terrorist organizations that target us.”

“It is also unacceptable that they impose restrictions on the sale of arms to an ally,” he added, referring to Sweden’s earlier refusal to sell arms to Turkey.

The White House said Wednesday that the United States was “confident that Sweden and Finland will have an effective mechanism to join (NATO), and the ability to respond to Turkey’s concerns.”