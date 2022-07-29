from Chiara Daina

Among those for self-medication, the greatest expense was for some anti-inflammatories and paracetamol, used to treat Covid. Consumption of vitamin D increases

National expenditure on drugs is growing, both at the expense of the state and at the expense of citizens. In 2021 the total account reached 32.2 billion euros, an increase not only compared to 2020 (plus 3.5 per cent) but also in the pre-pandemic year (plus 4.3). In particular, the public one (including both direct purchases by local health authorities and hospitals and the agreement with the NHS for group A drugs supplied by local pharmacies) in the last year increased from 21.7 billion to 22.2 billion. While the private sector recorded an increase of well over six percentage points: from 7.1 to 9.2 billion, of which about 6.1 for class c drugs (over half with a prescription). The categories of medicines most bought out of their own pockets by citizens are anxiolytics (based on benzodiazepines), contraceptives and molecules used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Among the drugs for self-medication, however, the greatest expense was for those that contain the following active ingredients: diclofenac and ibuprofenwhich are two anti-inflammatories, and paracetamol, than a pain reliever. All products indicated for Covid therapy. See also Fontana: "With Archbishop Delpini we thank the staff and the sick"

Resistance to generics The last documented it National report on the use of drugs in Italy, relating to 2021, by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). Private spending that has been on the rise for ten years is a cause for concern among experts. It should be considered to all intents and purposes as a health expense that is sometimes improper and to be kept under the magnifying glass of the actions of prescribing appropriateness and good use of drugs declares Nicola Magrini, the general manager of Aifa, in the presentation of the report. The persistent resistance to the use of so-called is not neglected either generic drugs (which have the same quantitative and qualitative composition in terms of active ingredient and the same efficacy as the branded medicine whose patent expired). Italy ranks third last in Europe in the expenditure of these drugs, with an incidence on the total of just 21 percent. Public communication campaigns aimed at both operators and citizens are needed to encourage the use of these molecules, equally effective and safe but with a lower economic impact. Francesco Trotta, scientific coordinator of the report. Instead, we are in first and second place for spending and consumption of biosimilar drugs, considered interchangeable with the corresponding original biological drugs. They are purchased directly by the Regions and prescribed by the doctor in the hospital, observes Trotta. See also Covid Gb today, 81 thousand infections and 287 deaths in the last 24 hours

Territorial differences As we age, the trend in spending and consumption rises. Those over 65 absorb over 70 percent of the resources and doses. The average public expenditure for each elder treated by 558 euros (specifically: 599 for men and 525 for women). The average one referred in general to all drug users in the company of 319 euros. In 2021, just over six out of ten patients received at least one prescription. At the regional level, the picture remains uneven. In the North the prevalence of use is lower (59.3 per cent), compared to the Center (64.7) and in the South (66.7). Campania is the region with the highest gross per capita expenditure (199.9 euros) and higher consumption (1,334 daily doses per thousand inhabitants). At the antipodes it is placed the Autonomous Province of Bolzano: 113.4 euros and 821.4 doses per thousand inhabitants. The differences are also found in gender. Higher values ​​are recorded for the female sex both in terms of per capita expenditure (204 against 197 euros), and in terms of daily doses (1,257 per thousand inhabitants against 1,107). Especially in the age group between 20 and 64 years, the use of drugs is higher than that of men. See also The bulletin 16,806 new cases and 72 deaths. Positive rate of 2.5%

Heart and cancer drugs Among the drugs affiliated with the NHS and collected in pharmacies by the citizen, those ofcardiovascular system are the most widely dispensed therapeutic class in 2021. Despite the note 96 issued by the AIFA to reduce consumption, there is an increase of 1.6 per cent in expenditure for vitamin D compared to 2020, due to the inappropriate prescription as a protective anti Covid, comments Trotta. While oncological and immunomodulatory drugs and blood drugs and haematopoietic organs are the pharmaceutical products most purchased and supplied by public health facilities. New therapeutic entities, i.e. all products centrally authorized by the European Medicines Agency in the last ten years with market exclusivity, for example the new anticancer drugs, for cystic fibrosis, for hepatitis C, Car-T therapiesthey absorb 60 per cent of the expenditure of local health authorities and hospitals, concludes Trotta.