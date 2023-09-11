Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Thousands of people die in the earthquake in Morocco. South Tyroleans and Austrians describe how they experienced the terrible night on site.

Bolzano – Since the earth shook in Morocco a few days ago, the world has been watching the country in a spellbound manner. Hoping for small miracles from survivors among the rubble. But also with the fear that the number of deaths, which already number more than 2,000, will continue to rise. Even many people who escaped with their lives lost almost everything else. Donations are also being collected after the devastating accident.

Earthquake in Morocco: South Tyrolean couple almost spent the night near the epicenter

South Tyroleans who were there now report in the Bozener Zeitung how dramatic the seconds of the two-part earthquake were Alto Adige. Walter Volani and Barbara Wiest from Prissian were really lucky in misfortune. The couple experienced the anxious moments in Agadir, having been only about 30 kilometers from the epicenter a few hours earlier.

Both have been exploring the country in a rental car for a week. “We were near the community of Ighil, south of Marrakech,” Volani is quoted as saying: “We were looking for a place to sleep there and decided at the last moment to continue on to Agadir.” The port city is around 250 kilometers southwest of Marrakech.

Image of destruction: Entire buildings collapsed as a result of the earthquake. © IMAGO/Wang Dongzhen

South Tyroleans during earthquake in Morocco: We sought shelter under the door frames”

“We had just gone to bed when we felt the first tremors,” says Volani about the fateful night. They spent the night in a room on the third floor of a hotel: “We took shelter under the door frames and waited for it to stop.” Then they ran down and out of the building. At that point, thousands of people had already fled to the streets of Agadir.

The seaside city itself was shaken by a severe earthquake on February 29, 1960, which claimed more than 10,000 lives. The South Tyrolean explains that many people spent the night on the streets more than six decades later. Volani and Wiest had originally planned to fly back from Marrakesh next Saturday, “but at the moment it seems like all the roads are blocked.”

Volani thinks back to the beginning of their vacation: “When I think that on the first day of our trip we visited Marrakesh, a beautiful city that is now destroyed.” The pictures they looked at online were “heartbreaking.”

Information about Morocco Position Northwest Africa, separated from Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar Resident around 37 million Capital city Rabat (around 650,000 inhabitants) Head of State King Mohammed VI (since 1999) head of government Prime Minister Aziz Akhennouch (since 2021)

Earthquake night in Marrakech: “Spent the night in the hotel garden and slept on blankets”

According to the report, Giorgio Gajer even spent the night of the earthquake with his family in the badly affected city itself. “We were sleeping on the fifth floor of a hotel when this very violent earthquake started around 11 p.m.,” the head of the South Tyrolean mountain and cave rescue team told the Italian TV station Rai.

People ran down the stairs more or less clothed and left the houses. “We spent the night in the hotel garden, sleeping on blankets and were afraid that there could be further tremors,” Gajer is quoted as saying.

Austrian runs hotel in Marrakesh: “People were screaming – the power went out”

At the Austrian news agency APA Meanwhile, entrepreneur Farid Kachoun has his say. The Austrian runs a hotel in Marrakesh and had “just come home from work to my apartment. Then suddenly everything shook.”

He goes on to describe the fateful seconds: “It was loud, people were screaming. Then the internet was gone, the telephone connection was gone and the power went out.” The 57-year-old then took care of his guests: “We waited outside until 3 a.m. in the morning. We were all nervous.”

Staying outdoors: Many people in Marrakesh stay outside the buildings at night for fear of aftershocks. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Davide Bonaldo

Earthquake in Marrakesh: “90 percent of people died in villages”

The father of three, who had returned from Salzburg to his Moroccan homeland due to an inheritance, was also lucky: “Nothing happened to us. The hotel and our apartment are fine.” However, he is threatened with loss of income: “Twelve people canceled on me. Her Foreign Ministry has warned her that it is dangerous to fly to Morocco now.” In the Crown newspaper Other Austrians who experienced the earthquake on site had their say.

Kachoun believes the situation the country finds itself in is “incredibly sad.” He doesn’t just have the big city in mind. In Marrakesh, 38 people died, but “many more were destroyed in the mountains, so many people died there.” The epicenter of the quake was in the Atlas Mountains, a good 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakech: “In some villages, 90 percent of the people died.”

It is positive that despite the depressing mood, the whole country is now sticking together. “Everyone is now helping together: children, old people, families,” praises Kachoun. Tragedy brings people together. A small glimmer of hope in a dark time. (mg)