‘In the years shortly after the Second World War, my parents had not been abroad much. They wanted to see more of the world.

“My father was a printer. In his spare time he was an avid amateur photographer. He came up with a trip through Europe, which he wanted to pay for with the proceeds of a photo book about the continent recovering from war. But alas, none of the publishers wanted to put a penny into it.

“Meanwhile, their wanderlust was awakened. A new plan was put on the table. At the time, many people in Europe still thought that all Dutch people walked around in traditional costume on clogs between the windmills. We had a picture taken of ourselves in Volendam’s costume. We would sell postcards with that picture on the road, in cafes and restaurants, wherever we wore those costumes.

“In May 1956 we set out in an old Ford Mercury, with a large trailer behind it, for a journey that lasted a year. It was an unforgettable time.

“We regularly made local newspapers in our costumes. We even made the Polygoon Journaal in the cinemas! We were filmed in Monaco, where a little princess Caroline had just been born. At the gate of the palace, a crowd waited for news of the birth. My father said: there are also a lot of photographers there, let’s go there in our suits. Nothing else happened at that gate, so we were a welcome change for the cameras there.

“I will always be grateful to my parents for giving me, as a boy of about six years old, the special experience of such a tour.”