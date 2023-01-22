We should no longer be afraid of Russia, according to A) de Kaak B) Sjaak Nieuwstad C) French Toast D) Arie van Beenen or E) Vitaly Petrov?

Russia is still busy with a special operation that happens to be within the borders of Ukraine. It doesn’t really want to go smoothly for the Russians yet. In advance you might expect that the (former) world power would just roll over the neighbors. But nothing is less true. The Roeskies won’t get much further than a lot of destruction and atrocities for the time being. It remains to be seen whether they will ultimately gain anything from this exercise of land grabbing.

For the inhabitants of Ukraine and some Russians who are unwittingly sent to the front as cannon fodder, it is of course a real tragedy. However, for all kinds of other people, the war also brings minor suffering. Oligarchs, for example, see their assets frozen and yachts chained up. And Russian athletes are not allowed to play tournaments here and there, such as Wimbledon.

Formula 1 has also more or less banned Russia. Theoretically, Daniil Kvyat should be allowed to participate, if he renounces the flag behind his name and such. But Uralkali (and the Russian tricolor) had to disappear from the Haas F1 car and the Russian Grand Prix also disappeared from the calendar. This is such a strange case where symbolism and inclusiveness just don’t go hand in hand.

You can find all sorts of things about it and Vitaly Petrov does just that. As far as he is concerned, we should no longer be afraid to admit Russians to sporting events. In fact, Petrov himself does not consider anyone a real champion, unless the Russians have also participated (or were allowed to participate). Petrov, who for several years as a race steward made himself unpopular with what Dave Chapelle calls the ‘alphabet people’ with some bold claims, makes his statements at Sport Express:

We must stop being afraid and let Russia return to the sport. Everyone should know what to think for themselves, but for me this is unacceptable. Vitaly Petrov, Russian herself

Petrov also mentions the importance of the children. Because what should young Russian talents think who want to play sports at a world level? They basically have nothing to do with Putin. What do you think? Bring Russia back and let sport fraternize? Or just hold that ban until Putin comes round? Let us know in the comments!

