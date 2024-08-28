Finance Minister Fernando Haddad reinforced on Tuesday, the 27th, that the economic team should review the current projection of 2.5% growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. “We are in the second year of growth, with some banks already projecting more than 3% growth for this year,” said Haddad during his participation, via videoconference, in Santander’s annual conference.

After reiterating the commitment to fiscal targets, the minister also highlighted that the government’s work towards improving public accounts will allow a “more beneficial” horizon for the Brazilian economy in the medium and long term, even though interest rates may remain in restrictive territory for some time to come.



#review #growth #projected #Haddad