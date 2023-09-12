There is still plenty of life in such a beautiful youngtimer. With the BMW E60 compressor you can significantly increase the performance level.

The BMW 5 Series of the E60 generation will not go down in history as the most favorite Funfer. This is not only due to the Bangle styling, but also due to its epic predecessor (the E39) as well as its legendary successor (the F10). The car is too old for the average used car customer and not old and special enough for the youngtimer driver.

So what should you do? Simple, you can buy an eight-cylinder E60 for an apple and egg. You can then take it to a specialist to get some more power out of it. In this case, Faulke and ESS have developed a compressor kit for the BMW E60. The specialists show two models, an early 545i (N62B44) and a later 550i (N62B48).

BMW E60 compressor: 545i

The dark blue with Alpina-esque wheels and premium aluminum frames is perhaps the nicest. This one does not have the M Sport package, but it is a nice 545i.

As standard, this 4.4 V8 produces a healthy 333 hp, but after installing the compressor you reach 443 hp and 550 Nm. This makes a top speed of 295 km/h possible. For better handling, the blue copy has red Koni shock absorbers and lowering springs.

And also for later V8s

The silver one does have the M package and is therefore a bit smoother. In fact, he is too! The engine is the 4.8 V8 that delivers 367 hp and 490 as standard. After installing the compressor kit, the power of the 550i is 487 hp and 590 Nm.

That is slightly less power than the M5 of that generation, but a lot of extra torque that is also available earlier. The top speed is 298 km/h. The rims are the Styling 219’s, which belong on an E90 M3. It also has a modified chassis: in this case the 550i is mounted on a coilover set from H&R. Fat, you know.

Of course you can much further Going, these are all Stage 1 kits. You can also screw the compressor onto an M5. Then you suddenly have 700 hp!

They also perform preventive maintenance, such as replacing the bearing shells. Even though BMW has been building cars for years, the Bavarians find it very difficult to make bearing shells that do not break.

All parts for the BMW E60 compressor are available immediately. Prices depend a bit on what you bring. But you can easily lose 5 grand. Add to that the fact that for a little 545i you pay 10 grand. But hey, then you have a nice youngtimer that can reach almost 300 km/h!

Check out the purchasing advice here to see what you should pay attention to with an E60:

This article: BMW E60 compressor we should have had earlier first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #E60 #compressor #sooner