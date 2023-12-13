If it were up to the Health Council, most Dutch people would eat less meat, dairy and eggs and more plant-based products in the future. Not only can this reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, it is also better for the environment, is the conclusion of a report published by the Health Council on Wednesday. A shift in our diet would reduce the environmental impact of food by a quarter.
Harmke de Vries
Latest update:
13-12-23, 13:03
