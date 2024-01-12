And now we should put an end to that eternal Dutch reflex of filling sandbags every time there is a threat of flooding. They are cumbersome, heavy and can only be used once. That can be improved, they think at the Technical University in Delft. She opened the gates of her water testing ground on Friday to show how it can be done. “We have a kilometer of dike in our factory!”
Sander van Mersbergen
