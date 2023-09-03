The criticism of the BMW M2 is widespread and very, very fierce. When the first photos appeared online, everyone pointed to his screen and shouted, “It looks terrible and it weighs as much as Saturn!” I was one of those people. On paper, the M2 is a wimp – a car that has totally forgotten what it was meant to be, that has lost its soul. In reality it is brilliant and is much better than my current older M2.

But that’s not why I’m writing this. I also say this to create a therapy moment for myself. Because I’m not sure I want to review cars anymore. During my many miles in the M2 it has dawned on me that a review of his stubby little ass is the last thing anyone needs. The relationship between car and reviewer and owner is so complicated these days that I’m not sure I want to try and untangle it.

Drive the M2 and you look at it differently

If the whole concept of a nearly 3,000-pound M2 is so off-putting that you get physical reactions from it, then I can tell you ten times it doesn’t feel that heavy at all, but it will make you feel about that car do not change. And I certainly won’t even begin to tell you how he somehow managed to change my mind. At first I thought he was a tragic apparition; now I have a lot of admiration for BMW’s courage in making it look like Mike Tyson’s chin. Think of it as BMW’s Alfa SZ moment – Il Mostro from Germany. That Monster.

You won’t care that the gearbox and clutch are a huge improvement over the old car, that the cabin is excellent and that, with its great carbon fiber sports seats, BMW is now the undisputed king of the butt-beating in the arena of the compact two-seater. In fact, you’ll object to using the word “compact” for something this big. But again: I won’t be able to change that.

You see, we’ve reached a point, as the roads are slowly filled with electric cars, where I can no longer justify criticizing a manufacturer who is building a rear-wheel drive, 460 horsepower coupe with a manual transmission. I have a nagging feeling that if I did that, five years from now, when the only BMW I can buy is a hybrid that does the shifting itself, I’ll be quite embarrassed.

These are the last days of an era that has lasted a century. An era that gave us machines where you had to have certain skills to drive them, and which rewarded you by making you smile. That will soon change to something newer, which is more automated.

I think that many, like me, who have reached a somewhat ‘advanced age’ spend a lot of time thinking about whether we have sufficiently grasped the importance of the things we experienced in our younger years. I was paid to criticize cars, and I was proud to do so. Some of that feels mean in hindsight. Yes, the Alfa 156 GTA was largely a lousy thing. But the world also needs bad Italian cars with great engines.

Sorry, cars

There are so many cars that I owe an apology to in hindsight – I wouldn’t even know where to start. But hey, I also know that a collective “sorry” from the pantheon of motoring journalism to the internal combustion car won’t, and won’t, save it from becoming the butt of a lot of hatred.

Well, one point then: the pedals are just not placed properly on a nutcracking bucket seat like this. Long rides put you at risk for testicular numbness. And no, that’s not a mean review – this is a public health notification.