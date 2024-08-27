Today, the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, a glorious national day for this dear country, which coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the General Women’s Union. It is a national occasion to review the milestones of the great strides that Emirati women have made on the path of empowerment, and have left their clear and bright fingerprints in various aspects of work and production, in light of the great support they receive from our wise leadership, following the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his insightful vision of the importance of the role of Emirati women and the necessity of empowering them to be a fundamental partner in building the nation and the righteous and positive Emirati family.

Today, in the blessed march of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the daughter of the Emirates, the sister of men, stands with pride and honor before the pioneering leadership roles she has achieved across the fields and arenas of blessed giving, and expresses with them her gratitude to the wise leadership, and the support and care she receives from the pioneer of women’s work, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

In line with the directives of the leader of the blessed march, His Highness the President of the State, to extend the “Year of Sustainability” to include our current year 2024, the slogan of Emirati Women’s Day this year, “Partnering for Tomorrow,” which was chosen by the “Mother of the Emirates” for the occasion, continues to confirm the consultative approach on which the Emirates of goodness and love were founded, and with which the founding leaders were keen to build this lofty edifice with love and involve all segments of society, especially women, to achieve the vision of the Emirates, its progress, and to raise its status in all fields.

The slogan was also chosen to emphasize women’s role in achieving sustainability and the collaborative effort it requires within the framework of their role towards the family, as well as their role in the field of public service, the private sector, and public benefit associations and organizations.

Emirati Women’s Day is a prominent national occasion in which we celebrate what they have achieved. We see and touch their distinctive and distinguished roles in serving the nation side by side with men. What has been achieved is a dazzling and bright picture of the story of building the human being in our beloved Emirates, and a success story that tells generations about the high status that Emirati women have reached, and how they have progressed in their generous journey. Today, they are preparing to be the first Arab female astronaut in high scientific fields and specializations.

Every year, Emirati women are well, the “Mother of the Emirates” is well, and the “Country of Zayed the Good” is in glory and prosperity under the leadership of Abu Khalid.