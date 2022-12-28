This year we sent a record number of refund requests via the Tikkie app: 130 million units, with a value of 5.5 billion euros. Considerably more than last year: then it was 100 million Tikkies of a total of 4.2 billion euros.

An average Tikkie was 41.84 euros this year: more than three euros more than last year. Most refund requests were fulfilled on Friday, November 25: almost 530,000 items. Not only did many people receive their salary on this day, but the weekend also started with the World Cup match of the Dutch national football team against Ecuador. On an average day, about 350,000 payments are made via Tikkie.

The descriptions that users send along show that the app is mainly used to settle food, lunch and groceries. According to the bank, ‘social trends can also be easily found in the descriptions’: for example, commonly used terms such as coins, drinks and carnival showed that corona measures have faded into the background. The description ‘careful’ also did well this year. See also HS in Zaporizhia "People no longer even want peace but victory," says a lieutenant waiting for Russian movements in a Ukrainian outpost

The top 10 new descriptions in 2022

– Coins

– Albert Heijn

– Carnival

– Considerable

– To watch out

– Festival

– Drinks

– NS

– Winter sports

– Disney

Source: Tikkie

New functionalities

The Tikkie app, part of ABN Amro, has been gaining popularity since its launch in 2016. This year, the service launched new facilities, including Groepie – for tracking group expenses – and Tikkie Zakelijk, which allows business users to send their customers a Tikkie.

