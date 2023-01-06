Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed its solidarity with the state of Sinaloa, after this Thursday, after an operation by the Armed Forces, capture Ovidio Guzmánunleashing violence in various parts of the entity, especially in the capital, Culiacán.

At the start of his morning conference, AMLO indicated that a report on the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmánleader of the Sinaloa Cartel and who remains imprisoned in the United States.

“We send our solidarity (to the Sinaloans), our support so that they can recover normality as soon as possible, everything is being done for that purpose and what is going to be reported has to do with the responsible way in which it is updated to take care of the civilian population, so that there were no innocent victims,” declared the federal president.

Andrés Manuel recognized the work of the Armed forces in the operation to recapture Ovid Guzmanas well as the authorities of the State Government and the Municipal Government of Culiacán.

The intervention of the security elements meant that there were no innocent victims, despite the fact that there were armed confrontations during the operation.

“Fortunately, they also had the support of the State Government, Governor Rubén Rocha, and municipal authorities, and all this allowed things to not be more difficult, dramatic, even when there were clashes between crime and the authorities,” he added.

By last, AMLO lamented the death of the elements security officers who lost their lives in the performance of their work, resulting in 7 deceased soldiers.

“We are very sorry for the loss of life, of course those who lost their lives in the line of duty, soldiers and members of the National Guard, and we also regret all the loss of life of all the human beings who participated in these events yesterday. ”.

We recommend you read:

AMLO farce, Ricardo Alemán affirms that SEDENA does not know if Ovidio Guzmán was arrested

This is the exact place of the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in the Culiacanazo 2.0

Ovidio’s capture takes place almost 4 years after the failed operation where he was arrested and released after a few hours, due to the violence that broke out in the city of Culiacán in October 2019, an event known as the “Culiacanazo”.