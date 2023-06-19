Monday, June 19, 2023
‘We see the light’: Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper comes out of a coma and recognizes his family

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in Sports
'We see the light': Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper comes out of a coma and recognizes his family


Sergio Rico

Sergio Rico, goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain.

Photo:

Instagram of Sergio Rico and AFP

Sergio Rico, goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain.

The footballer’s wife gave the best news about the goalkeeper’s health, after the serious accident.

The Spanish goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain Sergio Rico has come out of a coma, he is already conscious and communicates with his family and doctors with gestures, after twenty-two days admitted to the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville after suffering an accident with a horse in the El Rocío pilgrimage (Huelva).

Sergio Rico, PSG goalkeeper, wakes up from a coma

Photo of Sergio Rico before the first round of group H at Uefa.

The soccer player’s wife, Alba Silva, pointed this out this Monday after going to visit him and told journalists that “he is taking little steps forward” and that they are already seeing “the light thanks to the hospital and the health personnel “.

He added that the footballer has communicated with gestures and has recognized his family, still unable to speak due to the time he has been intubated, and has stressed that “From the beginning I knew that he was going to get ahead, because he is a champion.”

(You can read: Footballer prosecuted for drug trafficking stabbed his cousin: sentence aggravated judicial chaos).

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, trained in the Sevilla youth academy, in whose first team he was from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was on Saturday, May 27, called up by the French team for the penultimate game of the French league , who was playing in Strasbourg, where PSG drew 1-1 and became champion of the tournament.

The goalkeeper, after that game, moved to the village of El Rocío, where he had the accident for which he was evacuated on Sunday May 28 to the Seville hospitalin which it has been since then.

According to the information known so far, a horse kicked him in the middle of the Rocío Pilgrimage.

SPORTS
*With EFE

