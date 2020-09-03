Since neonicotinoids were banned in September 2018, no solution has been found. The government must authorize them under conditions until 2023.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

This is the return to France of pesticides considered harmful for bees. The first step takes place Thursday, September 3 during the Council of Ministers with the presentation of a bill authorizing again the use of neonicotinoids under conditions until 2023. The government took this decision to support beet growers who suffer from aphid attacks. A step backwards, when the ban on these insecticides came into force on September 1, 2018.

>> Five questions on neonicotinoids, these insecticides banned since 2018 and again authorized for 2021 by the government

The ban was decided upon during the vote on the biodiversity law. Already at the time of the vote, Jean-Paul Chanteguet speaks of a terrible fight. In 2016, he was chairman of the sustainable development commission at the National Assembly. The amendment on neonicotinoids is put to the vote five times. He believes that since there has been no political support. “There is a lack of political follow-up, explains Jean-Paul Chanteguet. It must be recognized that the change in the Minister of the Environment every year has posed a number of problems. Because the Ministry of Agriculture has always been opposed to the ban on neonicotinoids. “

The problem also comes from the mechanism set up by the deputies to find alternatives to pesticides. It is the health security agency that is on the front line. Two years ago, she identified alternative chemicals but their effectiveness was rejected by the Beet Institute. The producers consider that we are at an impasse. They dodged the transition says Francois Veillerette of Générations Futures: “We see that the reasoning is to save time in order to always be able to use the same products without really preparing the alternatives and other non-chemical solutions. Suddenly, the promises today to take advantage of a derogation to develop the alternatives, we no longer believe in them. “

The track today is a combination of actions. This time it is the National Institute of Agricultural Research (INRAE) which is at the forefront. “It’s a real change in conception, we are moving from a logic where we apply an insecticide that absolutely kills all aphids and in no case allows for biological richness”, explains Christian Huyghe, scientific director of agriculture at INRAE.

We must move to a logic where we seek to use all biological research and solutions based on natural functioning. This is really the challenge of agriculture for today and tomorrow.Christian Huyghe, Scientific Director at INRAEto franceinfo

At the time of the vote no budget was released for the alternative solutions. More than four years later, the government promises five million euros devoted mainly to research.

