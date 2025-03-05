We see less and less traditional TV: 13 minutes less than last year

All experts agree that online television goes up … and that It costs more and more sitting on the couch and seeing something on the small screen in a rigorous directthat is, an emission of those that the next day everyone comments at coffee time. The series and the films, to the letter, are imposed on the heiress programming of the UN, two, three.

According to the latest Barlovento audience report, the ‘traditional’ television consumption of the Spaniards, during the last January, was only 173 minutes per person a day of averagewhich means a 13 -minute decrease with respect to the same period in 2024. A figure, 7%, which everything seems to indicate that it will be repeated or even increasing while we still want to decide what we see without the adrenaline of the live or without the doses of patience that requires seeing a broadcast as we did until recently.

In fact, another of the figures that endorse the change in consumption is what indicates The number of possible spectators who have not even come to turn on television to witness a program or broadcast throughout the month have been 3.7 million people.

According to the same study, the hybrid television consumption for ‘other uses’ (streaming, video, recorded content, games, etc.) was 54 minutes per person a day. A figure that, again, marks the rise in online television, since it is three minutes more than the same month but last year.

YouTube, above

Among the different uses that we now give the screen as spectators, what predominates is to use it to see different contents on the Internet with 48 minutes on the total, highlighting the streaming on YouTube or other online or on demand platforms.

As for deciphering how that spectator that ignores traditional television, people between 25 and 44 years predominate (67 minutes on average a day of consumption of other audiovisual products), above the strip of between 45 and 64 years (65 minutes) and the smallest of the house, those who do not exceed 12 years (56 minutes every day).

As most experts coincide, The age range that most consumes offline television is in which those over 65 are locatedwith 350 minutes on average a day. Of course, even the older ones in the house saw in January a little less television compared to last year, specifically 1%.

It is women who consume traditional television for the most minutes regarding men, 186 minutes against 160, although both they and they see less and less live programs: 8% less in the case of spectators, 5% less in the case of spectators.