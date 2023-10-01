After more than 150 days of fasting, Super Mario is back: against Alanyaspor he only needed half an hour to score (with a header) his first goal wearing the Adana Demirspor shirt. In the second half, however, two minutes were enough to see him in action: the second goal arrived in the 47th minute. The assist is exceptional and Balotelli makes no mistakes in front of the goalkeeper. In the 71st and 87th minutes Belhanda and Aydogan definitively sealed the surrender of their opponents. The brace is an excellent sign for “Balo”, who recently returned to Turkey after a complicated year at Sion, in Switzerland. In the 2021-22 season, he scored 19 goals at Adana Demirspor.